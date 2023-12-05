HomeSearch

6 Instances Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Djokovic Stunned Tennis Fans With Her Glamour Quotient

Atharva Upasani
|Published December 05, 2023

Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Jelena Djokovic in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) match on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic are a power couple. Novak Djokovic has reached the peak of tennis and his wife, Jelena has been by his side throughout this journey. Jelena is often seen supporting Novak from his box during the matches. The duo have known each other for many years.

Before Jelena and Novak tied the knot in 2014, they spent a number of years together. The two actually went to the same high school in Serbia itself, so they have known each other since they were quite young.

After dating for eight years while attending and competing in tennis at school, the couple got engaged in 2013 in Monte Carlo, where Novak was residing at the time. Later in 2014, Novak Djokovic married Jelena after his Wimbledon 2014 win. The duo have been together since.

Just like Novak, Jelena has a big influence on social media too. The 37-year-old is famous for her glamour and style on Instagram. Jelena has more than 689k followers and she often posts pictures on social media. The Serbian has often left fans stunned by her fashion sense and good looks.

Jelena Djokovic manages the Novak Djokovic Foundation

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic launched The Novak Djokovic foundation in 2007. The main purpose of this was to help children early on in their childhood. The duo focused on early childhood development from birth until the age of 8, with a long-term vision to invest in their future.

Jelena is the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. Under her watchful eyes, the foundation has opened kindergarten schools and outdoor spaces for children. Furthermore, it has worked towards arranging funds and supporting the development of children. They has also set up a parents support group to easily communicate with the kids and their parents to maintain transparency.

Jelena even works as a humanitarian and focuses on championing the cause of underprivileged children too. Besides these endeavors, Jelena even tried modelling. In 2013, she was announced as the official brand ambassador of Figleaves.com, a lingerie and swimwear brand.

Atharva Upasani

Atharva Upasani

A sports person with a Masters degree in sports journalism, Atharva is a tennis content writer at SportsRush. Atharva has been actively following tennis since 2012 after the epic Djokovic-Nadal Australian One final and although the Spaniard ended up losing, he earned a life-long supporter. Beyond tennis, Atharva is a huge Manchester United supporter and follows football and cricket alongside tennis. His favorite athletes include Virat Kohli, Rafael Nadal and Bruno Fernandes.

