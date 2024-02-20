5 Most Expensive Roger Federer Possessions That Add Up To Estimated $74,000,000

Jul 3, 2022; London, United Kingdom; On the inaugural middle Sunday for play, Wimbledon celebrates 100 years since their move to Church Road and the centenary of Centre Court. Past champions were on court for this special ceremony on day seven at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Shown here: Roger Federer (SUI) Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer is one of the richest tennis stars in the world. The Swiss superstar dominated tennis for more than a decade winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has an estimated net worth of between $550 million and $600 million USD and has made around $130,594,339 USD in prize money throughout his career.

Advertisement

Roger Federer remains a marketer’s delight. Federer has made a huge amount of money and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. The Swiss superstar has some very expensive possessions with his that add up to more than $74,000,000 USD.

5. Vintage Rolex Watch – $150,000

Federer owns a vintage Rolex Watch worth $150,000 USD. Federer has been a long standing partner with Rolex and has sported various watches throughout the years. However, this is the second most expensive watch owned by the Swiss superstar.

Advertisement

4. Roger Federer owns a Mercedes Car worth – $200,000

With his incredible amount of wealth, the question often arises that ‘What car does Roger Federer drive?’ Roger Federer has many cars but his most expensive possession is the Mercedes Neon-Yellow-AMG GT 63 S E. Federer’s career was defined as elegant and class, something that go hand in hand with the brand Mercedes.

3. Roger Federer’s Rolex Daytona Watch – $300,000

At the Wimbledon in 2022, Roger Federer was felicitated for his contribution towards tennis. The Swiss star was seen wearing the Rolex Daytona watch worth around $300,000 then.

2. Federer’s Dubai House – $23 million

Federer brought a massive penthouse in Dubai in 2012. The Swiss superstar likes to spend his days in Dubai to avoid the Swiss winter. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has a house with a five-bedroom and has a view of the Burj Khalifa. There is also an available helipad service at the roof of the tower.

1. Federer Zurich Lakeside Mansion – $50 million

Federer has a massive lakeside mansion in his home country of Switzerland. The $50 million mansion has massive bedrooms, a gym, swimming pool and balcony view of the mountains and lakes. This is the most expensive possession of Roger Federer. Despite having properties elsewhere, the Swiss star has no plans to move away from Switzerland.