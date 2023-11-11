5 Most Memorable ATP Finals Match Wins ft. Novak Djokovic Beating Roger Federer 10 Years Ago

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning the second set against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is aiming to become the undisputed King of the ATP Finals in 2023. The Serbian has won the tournament six times, which is the joint-highest with Roger Federer. The World No.1 is the favorite to win his record-breaking seventh title at the ATP Finals in 2023.

The 26-year-old has made it to 8 finals at the event, winning 6 of those, while his only 2 losses came against Andy Murray in 2016 and Alexander Zverev in 2018. With the victory at the 2022 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic took home with him a record prize money for any event in tennis history. The Serbian won $4,740,300 for his tournament win.

This year, the prize money has been further increased and the undefeated winner will receive $4,801,500. The Serbian, who is the highest prize money earner in tennis history as it is at more than $175 million, will be keen to add more money to his kitty. Novak Djokovic has been part of some of the most iconic ATP Finals matches in the tournament’s history. Here are some of those –

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, ATP Finals 2013 Round Robin match

Roger Federer faced Novak Djokovic in the round robin match at ATP Finals 2013. The Serbian won the match in three sets to hand the Swiss maestro a first, first round loss at the ATP Finals since 2008. In a closely contested match, the Serbian came out on top 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-2. Djokovic went on to win the finals too, beating Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray, ATP Finals 2012 Round Robin match

Novak Djokovic defeated rival Andy Murray 6–4, 3–6, 5–7 in the round robin match at ATP Finals 2012. The Serbian lost to Andy Murray in the US Open final and this match seemed to follow the same pattern, as Djokovic lost the first set. However, Djokovic managed to turn things around to win the match. The Serbian went on to win the final against Roger Federer as well.

Djokovic vs Nadal, ATP Finals 2009 Round robin match

Novak Djokovic registered his first ever win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals in 2009. The Serbian won the match in straight sets to give a statement of intent to the rest of the tour. Djokovic dominated from the first service game to defeat the in-form Spaniard, 7-6, 6-2.

Djokovic vs Medvedev, ATP Finals 2022 Round robin match

Novak Djokovic defeated his hard-court rival Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in a thrilling match at the ATP Finals 2022. The Serbian had already qualified for the semi-finals but still put on a clinic display to thrill the Turin crowd. Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in the final to win the record equaling sixth ATP finals title.

Djokovic vs Nishikori, ATP Finals 2014 Semifinals

Novak Djokovic put on a clinical display to brush aside Japanese star 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in the semi-final of the ATP Finals 2014. The world number 1 Serbian dominated the first set but Nishikori came back to win the second. Djokovic served the Japanese a bagel in the third to reach the final. Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the final to win the tournament.