Fans Get Nostalgic as Miami Open Pays Ultimate Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: WATCH

Recently. the Tennis TV channel on YouTube posted a compilation of some of the best shots of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open. The video posted was an instant hit with tennis fans as they enjoyed the ‘Big Three’ playing again. The video has already generated over 50,000 views in just one day.

The fans of the ‘Big Three’ assembled in the comments section and hailed their heroes for their performances. The tennis community got nostalgic and paid tribute to Nadal, Federer and Djokovic for their contribution to tennis over the years. Also, many fans admitted that they felt blessed to watch the ‘Big Three’ at their peak.

The YouTube account,’calculatingdork’ commented ” The sheer amount of beautiful tennis produced by just 3 players”. While another user, ‘yolurks9577’ commented that he was lucky enough to live through the ‘Big Three’ era. Other comments included the fans admitting that they miss Nadal, Federer and Djokovic already. With Federer having retired already and Nadal hinting at retirement, all the Big Three are at the twilight of their career.

The record of the ‘Big Three’ at the Miami Open

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the most successful players in the history of the Miami Open. However, Rafael Nadal has never managed to win the title in Miami. Despite making the final 5 times, the Spaniard has failed to win the title on each occasion. Nadal was beaten by Roger Federer twice and Novak Djokovic once in the final.

While Nadal has never won the title, Novak Djokovic is the joint record winner of the competition. The Serbian has won the Miami Open title on six occasions, the highest along with Andre Agassi. While Roger Federer has won the title four times over the course of his career.

With Federer already retired, Djokovic has a chance to add more Miami Open titles to his trophy cabinet. However, Nadal and Djokovic have both withdrawn from the tournament in 2024, meaning there will be no ‘Big Three’ at the Miami Open in 2024.