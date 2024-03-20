mobile app bar

Fans Get Nostalgic as Miami Open Pays Ultimate Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: WATCH

Atharva Upasani
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
When Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Snubbed Popular Documentary; Producer Reveals Why

© Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Recently. the Tennis TV channel on YouTube posted a compilation of some of the best shots of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open. The video posted was an instant hit with tennis fans as they enjoyed the ‘Big Three’ playing again. The video has already generated over 50,000 views in just one day.

The fans of the ‘Big Three’ assembled in the comments section and hailed their heroes for their performances. The tennis community got nostalgic and paid tribute to Nadal, Federer and Djokovic for their contribution to tennis over the years. Also, many fans admitted that they felt blessed to watch the ‘Big Three’ at their peak.

View on Website

The YouTube account,’calculatingdork’ commented ” The sheer amount of beautiful tennis produced by just 3 players”. While another user, ‘yolurks9577’ commented that he was lucky enough to live through the ‘Big Three’ era. Other comments included the fans admitting that they miss Nadal, Federer and Djokovic already. With Federer having retired already and Nadal hinting at retirement, all the Big Three are at the twilight of their career.

The record of the ‘Big Three’ at the Miami Open

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the most successful players in the history of the Miami Open. However, Rafael Nadal has never managed to win the title in Miami. Despite making the final 5 times, the Spaniard has failed to win the title on each occasion. Nadal was beaten by Roger Federer twice and Novak Djokovic once in the final.

While Nadal has never won the title, Novak Djokovic is the joint record winner of the competition. The Serbian has won the Miami Open title on six occasions, the highest along with Andre Agassi. While Roger Federer has won the title four times over the course of his career.

With Federer already retired, Djokovic has a chance to add more Miami Open titles to his trophy cabinet. However, Nadal and Djokovic have both withdrawn from the tournament in 2024, meaning there will be no ‘Big Three’ at the Miami Open in 2024.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Atharva Upasani

Atharva Upasani

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Possessing a Masters degree in Sports Journalism, Atharva is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush. Atharva has come a long way from just being a tennis enthusiast to writing more than 300 articles on the sport. He has the 2012 Australian Open final to thank for cultivating within him a strong interest in tennis in which Novak Djokovic beat his favorite player, Rafael Nadal. Besides Nadal, his favorite athletes are cricketer Virat Kohli and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Read more from Atharva Upasani

Share this article

Don’t miss these