Novak Djokovic’s One Major Call at Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Shocks Fans And Takes Spotlight Away From Win Over Roman Saifullin; Here’s Why

Playing after almost a month-long break, Novak Djokovic had a dominant start to the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. In the second-round tie of the ATP 1000 tournament in Monaco, Djokovic required only 70 minutes to defeat Roman Safiullin. However, despite a terrific 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Russian, all tennis enthusiasts could seem to talk about was the World No.1’s outfit. Pointing out how Djoko has repeated his attire, social media users have been trolling Lacoste.

Novak Djokovic rocked an orange collared shirt with white shorts and red shoes at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. While the outfit seems to be the perfect mix of colors for the clay court season, some tennis enthusiasts seemed to have a problem with the Serbian repeating his outfit like he has done in the last 2 years.

Users on social media are not wrong. During the 2023 and the 2022 clay court seasons, Djokovic wore a similar orange shirt-white shorts combination as well.

While there was a certain group of people who trolled Nole and Lacoste for repeating the outfits, the other group of fans didn’t mind the same.

Having won the French Open 2023, it seems as though Djokovic is hoping that repeating the same attire will help replicate the success of the ongoing clay court season. So far, the 36-year-old has had a great start and can be dubbed as a frontrunner to have the most successful clay swing.

Who will Novak Djokovic play in the 3rd round of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024?

Breezing into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, Novak Djokovic is set to face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Some superstitious fans believe that Djokovic, who has suffered both his losses in 2024 against Italian players, could lose to Musetti.

In fact, in the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic was knocked out at the same stage by Lorenzo Musetti itself, making it a rematch of sorts.

However, Djokovic spoke about being 0-2 against the Italians this season and how he doesn’t believe the same will bother him heading into the bout.

Withdrawing from the Miami Open 2024, the 24-time Grand Slam winner had more time for clay court season preparation. And with a commanding second-round win, it is evident that Djokovic could replicate the same success he witnessed in 2013 and 2015.