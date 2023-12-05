5 Players Who Will be Using Their Protected Ranking in Tennis at Australian Open 2024 ft. Rafael Nadal

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal after his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal will reportedly use his Protected Ranking in tennis to secure entry into the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open. This means he will not be taking one of the eight wildcard slots. A few other stars will also join the Spaniard in the Grand Slam Down Under using this arrangement.

Advertisement

Protected Ranking in tennis is a provision to help players suffering from long-term injuries. It allows them to get back to the level of competition they used to play at pre-injury right away after returning, regardless of their ranking. This contingency is also available for female players on maternity breaks.

The ATP allows players to use PR for nine months or nine tournaments upon return, whichever happens first. For lay-offs longer than a year, it extends to 12 months/12 competitions. WTA rules vary slightly, as players who have been out for 6-12 months can use their PR for eight tournaments in one season. If out for over a year, it extends to 12. A PR, however, gives only unseeded entries.

Advertisement

On that note, here are five players who will be using their Protected Ranking in tennis for the 2024 Australian Open:-

1. Rafael Nadal to become biggest beneficiary of Protected Ranking in tennis

Nadal announced his long-awaited return to tennis and will feature in the Brisbane International, a lead-up tournament to the 2024 Australian Open. For the Grand Slam, 104 players qualify automatically, eight receive wildcards, and 16 come in from the qualifiers.

Out of action since early January last year, Nadal has fallen outside the top 600. Hence, his rank is not enough to get him into the qualifiers, let alone the main draw. He will reportedly use his Protected Ranking to qualify for the 2024 Australian Open directly, instead of relying on a wildcard. His PR comes out to No.11. The two-time AO champion is perhaps the most decorated player to use this provision in recent times.

2. Naomi Osaka

Another multiple Grand Slam winner marking her return to court, Osaka last played in September 2022. She was initially on an injury break and later announced her pregnancy. She gave birth in July 2023 and has been training since. The Japanese will also mark a return with Brisbane International.

Osaka also chose to use her Protected Ranking for direct entry. Not having played for a year and a half, she is currently unranked. However, her PR comes out to No. 46. She will be in the hunt for a third Australian Open title.

Advertisement

3. Marin Cilic

2014 US Open champion Cilic has played only three matches on the ATP Tour in 2023, battling a knee injury. Like Nadal, he has also fallen outside the top 600, rendering him ineligible for even the qualifiers. Hence, the Croat will enter the 2024 Australian Open with his Protected Ranking of No.21. Cilic reached the final in Melbourne in 2018, losing to Roger Federer after a thrilling five-setter.

4. Milos Raonic has used his Protected Ranking in tennis for two Slams already

Former World No.3 Raonic has already played the 2023 Wimbledon and US Open with a Protected Ranking. He missed the entire 2022 season and half of this year. Given he has been active, he ranks better than the aforementioned names at World No. 318. However, it is still not enough to secure a path to the 2024 Australian Open.

For the first slam of the season, Raonic will use his PR of No.33. His best finish Down Under is making it to the semi-finals in 2016. Raonic bagged a big win over then-World No.10 Frances Tiafoe in the 2023 Canadian Open, despite being ranked outside top 500 and playing on Protected Ranking. He will draw inspiration from that and want to make full use of this provision in Melbourne.

5. Denis Shapovalov prefers using Protected Ranking in tennis over playing qualifiers

Shapovalov was having a decent 2023 season before injury cut short his campaign. He made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing what turned out to be the last match of the season for the Canadian.

Because his absence has been brief, his fall in rankings has not been a significant one. He is ranked World No. 109, meaning he was eligible to feature in the qualifiers for the 2024 Australian Open. Shapovalov, though, chose to use his Protected Ranking of No.27 to get straight into the main draw. With age on his side and not having been away from tennis for as long as the aforementioned names, the Canadian has a good chance to improve upon his best AO finish, the quarterfinals in 2022.