Who Are the Only 4 Tennis Players to Have Defeated Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz Atleast Once?

In the ever-evolving world of professional tennis, where legends clash and rising stars shine, only a select few have managed to achieve a feat that sets them apart from the rest. In a testament to their skill, determination, and adaptability only four tennis stars have managed to stand tall as the exclusive group of players who have conquered the formidable quartet of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and the rising star Carlos Alcaraz in competitive tournaments excluding the Laver Cup.

The Big 3 have dominated tennis for more than 20 years and ruled an era of tennis like never before. Now, a young Carlos Alcaraz is poised to takeover from the veterans. Only four players have managed to beat all these four superstars and some of the name in the last can be surprising.

Andy Murray has impressive 11 wins each over Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

Andy Murray, a British tennis icon, has long been recognized for his ability to compete at the highest level of the sport. His remarkable career boasts three Grand Slam titles, including two Wimbledon Championships and the 2012 US Open. Murray has enjoyed wins against all of the Big 3 and is tied 1-1 in head to heads with Carlos Alcaraz.

Murray defeated Federer at the 2012 Olympic Games, securing a gold medal on home soil. Rafael Nadal: In the 2008 US Open semifinals, Murray triumphed over Nadal in a thrilling five-set encounter.

The British maestro conquered Djokovic at the 2012 US Open final, clinching his maiden Grand Slam title. Carlos Alcaraz: Most recently in 2021, Murray defeated Alcaraz at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells in three sets.

Alexander Zverev has defeated Novak Djokovic 4 times

Alexander Zverev, a rising star in the tennis world, has steadily climbed the rankings and displayed an incredible ability to challenge the sport’s elite. His victories over these four superstar players is a testament to his exceptional talent and potential for future greatness.

Zverev notched a significant victory over Federer in the 2016 Halle Open semifinals. The German enjoys a 4-3 head-to-head lead against the Swiss superstar. Rafael Nadal: The German star secured a win against Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open, Round of 32, in a thrilling five setter.

Zverev triumphed over Djokovic in the 2017 Rome Masters final, marking a pivotal moment in his career. Carlos Alcaraz: Zverev showcased his expertise against the rising star by outplaying Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. Zverev leads the head-to-head 3-2 against the Spaniard.

Marin Cilic has overcome Nadal and Djokovic twice each

Marin Cilic, the tall and powerful Croatian, has made his presence felt on the Grand Slam stage with a stunning victory at the 2014 US Open. While his career is defined by that triumph, his ability to conquer the Big Four players further solidifies his status as a tennis heavyweight.

Cilic triumphed over Federer in the semifinals of the 2014 US Open en route to winning his maiden Grand Slam title. Rafael Nadal: The Croatian giant defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2009 Australian Open.

Cilic secured a win over Novak Djokovic in the 2016 Paris Masters quarterfinals in straight sets, amongst his two wins over the World No.1. Carlos Alcaraz: Cilic got the better of Alcaraz when the duo met at the Estoril Open 2021, and the Croatian won in 3 sets.

David Goffin has beaten Djokovic and Federer once each

David Goffin, a consistent and versatile player from Belgium, has quietly built an impressive resume in the world of tennis. His ability to rise to the occasion and defeat the Big Four players underscores his potential to challenge the very best.

Goffin achieved a significant victory over Federer at the 2017 ATP Tour Finals. Rafael Nadal: The Belgian ace secured a win against Nadal in the 2017 ATP Tour Finals as well amongst his two wins over the 22-time champion.

Goffin triumphed over Djokovic in the 2017 Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals. Carlos Alcaraz: Goffin displayed his mastery by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 Qatar Open.

The quartet of Murray, Zverev, Cilic, and Goffin occupy a unique place in the annals of tennis history. Their victories over the Big Four, including the emerging star Carlos Alcaraz, reflect their unwavering commitment and their ability to thrive under the spotlight.