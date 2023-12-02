“WTA Girlies Should be Scared”: Fans Excited To See Former US Open Winner Naomi Osaka Practicing Ahead of Return

Aug 30, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts to a point against Danielle Collins of the United States on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka shared a practice video on social media as she continues to prepare to return to the court. Most fans on the internet reacted positively, eager for the Japanese star to return. Some expressed doubts about whether she will be able to get back to her peak ever again.

Osaka was last seen in action at the Pan Pacific Open back in September 2022. She withdrew midway through the tournament because of injury. A few months later, she announced she was pregnant. In July 2023, she gave birth to a daughter with long-time partner Cordae, naming her Shai. She started working on her comeback right away, regularly posting fitness and training updates.

After confirming her participation in the 2024 Brisbane International, Osaka posted a video of her training session on X (formerly Twitter). Fans were excited to see the four-time Grand Slam champion getting back to her best.

A few fans said Osaka will challenge all the top ranked women’s players right away after coming back.

A section of fans were awed by her powerful forehand shots.

Naomi Osaka wins hearts with generous response to a fan

Naomi Osaka announced her return to tennis, confirming that she will play the Brisbane International. The WTA 500 event acts as lead-up tournament to the Australian Open. Hence, it is safe to assume that Osaka will feature in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Under the training video she posted on X, a fan commented that she will be flying to Australia next year exclusively to see Osaka play. The two-time AO winner graciously thanked her and offered to arrange tickets or any other help the follower may require. The fan has since made her account private, presumably because of the unexpected attention she received from others. Regardless, Osaka’s generous reply left fans gushing.

Some fans jokingly posted similar tweets in hopes of getting an offer from Osaka.

The outpour of love Osaka has received so far shows fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the court. The Brisbane International will surely see huge viewership numbers in 2024, given how a certain other superstar is also making a comeback.