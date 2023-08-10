Andy Roddick Has ‘More Faith Than in Himself’ for This Player To Win Wimbledon in the Future

Sep 9, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Andy Roddick in attendance for the Rafael Nadal (ESP) against Novak Djokovic (SRB) men’s final match on day 15 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Ons Jabeur’s Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova was grieved by numerous tennis fans, amongst them was one of the all-time greats, Andy Roddick. Writing a column for Betway, Andy Roddick mentioned his disappointment at Jabeur’s loss in the final and predicted that she will win a Grand Slam soon.

Advertisement

Andy Roddick reached the Wimbledon final three times, but was defeated each time by Roger Federer, the last time in 2009, when the Swiss maestro defeated Roddick 7-5, 6-7(6-8), 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 14-16. The American, who has never won the Wimbledon title himself, believes Ons Jabeur will win the championship soon.

Andy Roddick sad for Ons Jabeur

Going into the final, Ons Jabeur was the crowd favorite, with the majority of the Centre Court and crowd around the world rooting for the world number 5 to win the Championship. The Tunisian became the first African woman to reach a Wimbledon final, but she was unable to complete her fairytale victory after losing 4-6, 4-6 to Marketa Vondrousova.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old had become a household name after appearing in the hit Netflix series ‘Break Point,’ in which she discussed her difficult childhood and how she overcame many obstacles to become one of the finest WTA players in the world.

Talking about her in his column, Andy Roddick said he had sent Ons Jabeur a message saying he has more faith in her winning the Wimbledon, than he ever had in himself. He furthered mentioned how proud he was of her story and hoped she is ready mentally and physically for the US Open.

“I actually sent her a message after the final and said, “Listen, if you ever want to chat, I’ve been where you are right now. But I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning Wimbledon. I just hope she doesn’t feel the need to rush back. Take a breath, take a minute, make sure you prepare, keep your fitness going. There are still a few weeks leading up to the US Open.”

The American said he has high hopes that Ons Jabeur can do something that he has never managed to do himself, win the Wimbledon Championship

Jabeur liked Roddick’s humor

Ons Jabeur has publicly referred to Andy Roddick as “her idol”, and revealed in an interview that she admires him for his sense of humor. She added that she watched Andy Roddick the most as a youngster because she loved his personality and competitiveness on court.

Advertisement

“For some reason, I was watching him a lot when I was young,” she said. “I like his humor on court. The personality matches and I love his serve. I love the way he’s competitive on court.”

Jabeur will be hoping to win the US Open just like his idol, Roddick did in 2003 and overcome the disappointment of the Wimbledon final.