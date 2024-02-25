5 Best Tennis Shops in Austin, Home of Annual ATX Open WTA 250 Event in Texas

The main draw of the 2024 ATX Open will begin on Monday, February 26. As the WTA 250 event drums up interest in tennis, here are the 5 best tennis shops in Austin, Texas:

1. Uptown Tennis

Established only in 2021, Uptown Tennis has quickly become one of the 5 best tennis shops in Austin. The one-stop store sells apparel, equipment, accessories and more for tennis as well as pickleball. They also offer stringing services. Their website claims they have the largest outfit tenniswear selection in the city.

Closed on Mondays, they are open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on all days except Sunday when it’s 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Address – 13359 Hwy 183, Suite 414, Austin, TX 78750

Contact – (512) 906-0165

2. The Tennis Shop has a rare offering among the 5 best tennis shops in Austin

Started in 2013, the Tennis Shop prides itself on having an expert staff, as per its website. They boast a huge catalogue of racquets, shoes, apparel, stringing services, and accessories. This is one of the rare shops that still offers natural gut stringing.

Their demo program allows customers to trial one racket for one day free of cost. Patrons can take up to three racquets at a time for up to five days for minimal charges for a demo. They are closed on Sundays and operate from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on other days.

Address – 3801 N Capital Of Texas Hwy, Ste G-140, Austin, TX 78746

Contact – (512) 344-9603

3. New Tech Tennis

Apart from tennis rackets, shoes, bags, stringing, and accessories, New Tech Tennis also serves racketball, squash, and badminton players. As per their website, they are manufacturers of popular Alpha Tennis stringing machines. The store also has a racquet demo program.

They offer a student discount on racket stringing, costs for which are also mentioned on their website. They are open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekdays, 12:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays and remain closed on Sundays.

Address – 7208 Mcneil Dr Ste 207 Austin, TX 78729

Contact – (512) 250-9454

4. Caswell Tennis Centre Pro Shop

The shop at the Caswell Tennis Centre is among the 5 best tennis shops in Austin. They price match with Tennis Warehouse and any racket purchase comes with one free stringing and an additional one-hour session with the ball machine at no extra cost. They also have a demo program, although a customer cannot leave the premises with a demo racket.

The store also stocks apparel and accessories. Further details are available on their website. They are open 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays, closing two hours earlier on weekends.

Address – 2312 Shoal Creek Blvd Austin, TX 78705

Contact – (512) 478-6268

5. Dick’s Sporting Goods is among the 5 best tennis shops in Austin as well

The largest sporting goods retailer in the United States is a household name and needs no introduction. Among their vast array of sports items, tennis rackets, apparel, accessories, and footwear are easily available. They also offer stringing services.

Address – 3210 Kramer Ln Austin, TX 78758

Contact – (512) 339-3299

