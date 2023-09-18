5 Times Rafael Nadal Publicly Slammed Novak Djokovic Which Has Made Their Rivalry Fiery

In a recent interview with John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic claimed his relationship with Rafael Nadal took a hit around the turn of the last decade. His impressions of other players were a hit with most, but his Big 3 rival spoke up against it in 2008. Djokovic claimed Nadal was okay with the act when he used to dominate the Serb, but when the tables turned and Djokovic started beating him more often, the ‘energy shifted’.

Advertisement

While Rafael Nadal has gone to warm up to Roger Federer well, his feelings for his other Big 3 rival are a bit more dour. The Spaniard respects Djokovic’s skills and achievements but is seemingly not fond of him. Here are five instances of Nadal slamming Djokovic rather very bluntly:

1. Rafael Nadal slammed Novak Djokovic for US Open 2020 ‘default’

At the 2020 US Open, Djokovic was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a spare ball in his fourth-round match. While it was clear that there was no malicious intent, he let his frustration get the best of him resulting in an ignominious exit. Discussing the incident, Nadal admitted that his rival was unlucky but should not have hit the ball out of frustration. The Spaniard said Djokovic lacked self-control and it cost him dearly.

Advertisement

“But in some way you should not be doing this. It’s very unfortunate, very unlucky situation. But it’s important to have the right self-control on the court, because if not, you can be unlucky.”

2. Nadal at loggerheads with Djokovic for PTPA formation

Novak Djokovic is a founding member of the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) along with Vasek Pospisil. The organisation, founded in 2020, is growing quickly with over 250 members so far. The PTPA believes that the ATP and WTA do not operate in the best interests of the players because they handle players as well as the tournaments.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal is a member of the ATP Player Council and spoke out against the formation of the PTPA. He put out a strongly worded tweet, terming Djokovic’s association as a ‘separation’. The 22-time Majors winner said in a difficult time like the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone should work together. He condemned the PTPA’s foundation, stating there are bigger problems on hand and ‘disunion’ is not the answer. Rafael Nadal also strikingly found support from Roger Federer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RafaelNadal/status/1299756131137597440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

3. Nadal shocked at Djokovic’s 2021 Olympics behaviour

Djokovic shockingly went medal-less at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In his bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta, which he lost, he had a meltdown. The Serb smashed one racket and later threw another into the stands. Fortunately, no fans were present because of the pandemic restrictions. Djokovic apologised for his actions but Nadal had some stern words for him.

Advertisement

The Spaniard stated that a player needs to avoid such bursts of anger, saying it does not set a good image or role model for children. He said it was ‘strange’ that the World No. 1 repeatedly acted out like that, attributing it to his competitiveness.

“The image is not the best. It is important to avoid this, especially as a role model for many children. He is the number one in the world and one of best in history. It’s strange that someone so successful reacts this way from time to time, but in the end he’s very competitive and reacts like that.”

4. Nadal did not support Djokovic in AO 2022 vaccine controversy

After initially receiving a medical exemption, Novak Djokovic’s visa was overturned due to his non-vaccinated status. He was deported and did not participate in the 2022 Australian Open. Rafael Nadal said while his Big 3 counterpart was free to make his own choices, he should also be prepared for the consequences. He said he did feel sorry for Djokovic, but the Serb knew all the rules and made his decision knowingly. The Spaniard said if you are required to get vaccinated to participate, you should get the shot if you want to take part.

“He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

5. Novak Djokovic hit back at Rafael Nadal criticising him for being obsessive about winning

In 2021, the race for the most men’s singles Grand Slam titles was heating up. Rafael Nadal had equalled Roger Federer’s tally of 20 and Novak Djokovic inched closer by claiming his 18th at the Australian Open that year. Nadal, though, claimed that the Serb was more ‘obsessed’ with records while he approached tennis differently.

Djokovic did not take kindly to his name being used by Nadal. He dismissed the term ‘obsession’, saying what he felt was more passion and desire to achieve his goals. He said he never found it hard to assert that he wanted to break records, adding he did not get why that would be a bad thing. The 24-time Grand Slam champion seemingly took a dig at Nadal’s comments about the PTPA as well, using politics in tennis as an example for his statement.

He finally stated he has never been afraid to voice his goals of being No.1 and winning Slams. He said those goals keep progressing as he fulfils them.

“Ever since I was a young player, I did not fear voicing my goals: I wanted to be number one and to win Slams. Of course, those goals are growing – when you fulfil one, another one appears. It is my path, and it is unique, just like Rafa’s.”

As Nadal prepares for a return in 2024 for possibly one last year on tour, it would be interesting to see if they face off against each other again. The Spaniard clearly is motivated to catch up with Djokovic if not overtake his Grand Slams tally.