5 Times Rafael Nadal Reserved His Highest Praise For Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share a close bond. Federer was recently at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters, where he was felicitated for his contributions to the sport of tennis. The Swiss maestro, in an interview with ATP Tennis Podcast, revealed that he does not know much about Rafael Nadal off-court as he talked about their bond. Federer also joked that he does not require the biceps Rafael Nadal has, as the Swiss admitted that he is still working out in gym.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have developed a friendship through their rivalry. The duo have hosted many exhibition matches and participated in various events together. Nadal has great respect for Federer and has praised him publicly many times.

When Nadal lauded Federer to displace him as World No.1 in 2018

Roger Federer displaced Rafael Nadal as the World No.1 in 2018 and in doing so, the former broke a few records. At the age of 36, Federer became the oldest player on the men’s tour to reach the highest ranking. Federer also broke the record set by Serena Williams, who was 35 when she last topped the women’s rankings in May 2017. Despite being replaced as the best player in the world, Rafael Nadal heaped praise on Roger Federer in an interview in 2018 with Spanish radio channel, Carrusel.

“Roger Federer has amply demonstrated what he is and did not need to return to No 1 to prove it. At his age he has achieved something very complicated and we must congratulate him. Federer and I do what we can and there will come a day that we won’t be able to. In the meantime, welcome, we’ll give the most and see how long it lasts.”

Nadal lauded Federer for his impact on him and tennis

Rafael Nadal played a doubles match at the Laver Cup with Roger Federer in what was the Swiss’ last ever professional match. Emotions were running high throughout the event and both the players burst into tears after their match. Nadal’s moving remarks highlighted Federer’s enormous influence not only on his own career but on the entire tennis landscape. The Spaniard famously said that a little part of him has gone as well after Federer’s retirement.

“When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment.”

Rafael Nadal called Roger Federer a better player than him

Rafael Nadal believed that despite his maiden win at the US Open back in 2010, Roger Federer was still the best player in the world. The Spaniard completed a career Grand Slam and admitted that he is still a long way off the Swiss.

“Discussions about me being better than Roger are stupid, as he has won much more than me at this point. I can not be in front of him, and maybe that won’t change for my entire career. Roger has been an example for all of us, improving his tennis throughout his career. Roger and I are different, we have different styles, but I’m trying to copy him and make regular improvements.”

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer friendship during Covid-19 pandemic

Nadal and Federer were often engaged in the GOAT debate and in June 2020, the Spaniard was just one Grand Slam away from equalling Federer’s count of 20 wins. In an Instagram live session, Nadal hailed Federer as one of the greatest ever and admitted that he is close friends with his rival. The Spaniard further said that although the duo have different backgrounds, they have some similarities too.

“He was my big rival, that was good for both of us and also for tennis. We’re similar in some things. We ensure peace and quiet, for family.”

Nadal amazed with Federer’s Grand Slams semifinals run

Back in 2010, Rafael Nadal opined in a press conference that Roger Federer’s Grand Slam semi-final run record will never be matched. Roger Federer lost to Robin Soderling in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros 2010. Before that, he made 23 consecutive semi-final apperances in Grand Slams. This run started at the French Open 2004.

“If I have to say something, 23 semi-finals in a row at grand slams.

“Because it is five-six years, playing all four grand slams. You can have no injury, not one bad day, so it is amazing. That’s my feeling. So 23 semi-finals in a row, in my opinion, it is impossible to do it another time.”