Carlos Alcaraz Draw at Indian Wells 2024: Potential Road to the Final for Spaniard Revealed

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at Indian Wells 2024. The Spaniard was at his high-flying best at this stage of the season last year, however, things have panned out differently since. The 20-year-old has struggled after his Wimbledon title win in 2023 and is yet to win a title since. Now, with the draws for the Indian Wells 2024 out, the Spaniard will have to be at his absolute best to defend his title.

Carlos Alcaraz has been handed a difficult draw at the Indian Wells 2024. The Spanish star is the second seed in the tournament and has received a first round bye. However, Alcaraz could potentially face an in-form Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the tournament. The Italian has been in great form lately and caused some upsets in the last couple of weeks.

In the third round, Carlos Alcaraz could potentially face the Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard would face Karen Khachanov or Nicolas Jarry in the fourth round of the tournament if he passes his first two tests successfully. Alcaraz’s run only get tougher in the final stages as the Spaniard will potentially face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. This will be the replay of the Australian Open quarterfinal, which Zverev won in four sets.

In the semi-finals, Alcaraz could set up a blockbuster clash against Jannik Sinner. Sinner is fresh off his Australian Open win and this match could be a mega event. It would also be an epic rematch of last year’s Indian Wells final in which Alcaraz beat Sinner to win for the first time in the Californian desert.

Interestingly, while Sinner and Alcaraz share a healthy bond off the court, it is the Italian who overtook Alcaraz on Monday in the ATP men’s singles live rankings for the World No.2 spot.

In the final, if Alcaraz makes it that far, he could face either World No.1 Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev. Despite a tough draw, the young Spaniard will look to defend his title at the Indian Wells 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz Indian Wells 2024 draw and potential road to the final

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Matteo Arnaldi

Third Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime

Fourth Round – Karen Khachanov

Quarter-final – Alexander Zverev

Semi-final – Jannik Sinner

Final – Novak Djokovic