“Clearly He Has Not Watched Tennis!”: Sebastian Korda Trolled by Fans for Calling Potential Wimbledon Round of 32 Opponent ‘Mentally Strong on Grass

After Carlos Alcaraz played the game of creating the perfect grass court tennis player, American player Sebastian Korda too tried his hand at it. Just like Alcaraz got a lot of flak for picking Rafael Nadal as the player with the best serve on grass, Korda made a similar assigning error. Only this time, the Internet is absolutely aghast with him and the criticism is far greater for that choice.

Sebastian Korda was taking on the fun social media game by LTA, where he placed each player as per their strongest skill. Korda started well with Grigor Dimitrov, by calling his touch very good. The American then assigned Wimbledon 2004 champion Maria Sharapova as someone with the best forehand.

However, after that, Stefanos Tsitsipas‘ name came up and Sebastian Korda hesitated for a bit, before associating him with the ‘Mentality’ aspect of the game.

This was the point that completely took fans by surprise. Stefanos Tsitsipas might think that he is mentally very strong because of a few impressive matches that he played in tournaments like the Australian Open, French Open and the Monte Carlo Masters.

But on grass, he isn’t the strongest mentally. Tsitsipas has failed to cross the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships so far in his career.

The strange part is Sebastian Korda still had a few other options like serve, speed and backhand to choose from. He could’ve easily assigned the Greek player for his one-handed ‘backhand’, because that’s something he is renowned for a lot more.

Neverthless, after Stefanos Tsitsipas, the names of Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were put in front of Sebastian Korda. Korda picked Osaka as someone with the best serve, again which is very debatable on grass.

Instead of Tsitsipas, Korda picked Sabalenka as the player with the best backhand, which is still a fair choice to an extent. The part which the lanky American got right was for Alcaraz. He had no doubt in picking him as the player with the best speed, even though his mentality undoubtedly trumps that, as seen in his title-winning run at Wimbledon 2023.

Over the years, Stefanos Tsitsipas is one player who has disappointed many because of multiple failures in Grand Slams, despite having so much talent and being in the top 10 of the ATP rankings consistently. He could prove Sebastian Korda right this Wimbledon if he manages to win at least 5 matches in a row. But for that, he might have to beat Korda along the way.

Sebastian Korda and Stefanos Tsitsipas Could Play Each Other in Wimbledon Round of 32

Both Stefanos Tstisipas and Stefanos Tsitsipas could be considered as the dark horses of the Wimbledon 2024. Tsitsipas is seeded 11th at the Championships and is scheduled to play unseeded Japanese player Taro Daniel in the first round on Monday, July 1.

However, it would be interesting to see Tsitsipas’ side of the draw since he could run into the 20th seeded Sebastian Korda early in the third round (Round of 32) itself. The winner of that match could then have a smooth run to the semifinals, where the likes of Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul or Alexander Zverev would be awaiting them.

When it comes to Sebastian Korda specifically, he has more fans than he think of, who wish him the best especially on grass. He strengthened his credentials by making it to the finals of the S-Hertogenbosch ATP 500 event in the Netherlands and the semifinals of the Queen’s Club Championships in London.

Andy Roddick and Serena Williams’ childhood coach Rick Macci has predicted as well that Korda will have a breakout 2024 season. And having a deep run at Wimbledon would be some start. Sebastian Korda will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Championships on Monday as well.