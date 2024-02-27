How Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo Accumulated Combined $930,000,000 Net Worth to Expand Business Partnership in Dubai

Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo are two athletes whose fame and popularity extend beyond their sports. Now, they have joined hands to open not one, but two fine-dine restaurants in Dubai.

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Nadal are stakeholders in the Mabel Hospitality Group, which operates the Tatel and Toto brands. Later this year, both restaurants will inaugurate their latest branches in Dubai. The Emirati city has evolved into a premier tourism and holiday destination, boasting classy hotels, restaurants, and sightseeing spots. So much so, that it is one of Roger Federer’s favourite places for a vacation.

The two superstars have now thrown their hats into the ring. Tatel was the foundation stone for this collaboration between the duo. The first branch was set up in Madrid in 2014 when Cristiano Ronaldo was still plying his trade for Real Madrid, the club Rafael Nadal supports. T

Advertisement

he restaurant has since expanded to Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Valencia, Mexico City, and Riyadh. Tatel specialises in serving Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with an international fusion. The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s favourite seafood paella features on the menu.

Toto, meanwhile, was founded in 2021, also in Madrid and Dubai will be its first branch. It serves authentic Italian cuisine with an exquisite wine collection. The ambience of the joint is also inspired by vintage Italian cinema, specifically the iconic Cinema Paradiso.

The plan to open these two restaurants in the UAE has been in the works since 2022. Both places will be situated at Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai. Their star co-owners have a combined net worth of nearly $930 million. These riches, combined with those of other shareholders and company returns, bode well for Tatel and Toto.

Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo net worth details

Name Rafael Nadal Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth $323 million $600 million (Celebrity Net Worth) DOB June 3, 1986 (37 years old) February 5, 1985 (39 years old) Nationality Spanish Portuguese Marital Status Married to Maria Francisca Perello In a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez Occupation Tennis professional Soccer player for Al Nassr FC Sponsors Nike, Babolat, Kia Motors, Santander, Emporio Armani, Richard Mille, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Nike, Armani, Tag Heuer, Kickoff, Herbalife, Livescore, Clear, Binance, PokerStars, DAZN, Castrol, and more

Nadal is a founding member of Mabel Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of Mabel Capital. Apart from Ronaldo, Spanish basketball icons Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernandez are also stakeholders in the company.

Ronaldo and Nadal connected during the former’s time at Real Madrid. The former World No.1 is a die-hard fan of the club where Ronaldo had the best years of his career from 2009 to 2018. Even after the Portuguese forward left Spain, the duo stayed in touch and continued expanding their business initiative.