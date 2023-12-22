5 Top Tennis Achievements That Will Complete 20 Years in 2024 ft. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Aug 23, 2009; Mason, OH, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB),(left), and Roger Federer (SUI), (right), stand at center court at the trophy presentation at the end of the final match of the Western and Southern Financial Group Masters at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Federer won 6-1, 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

After a thrilling 2023 season, tennis fans all over the globe are excited for the 2024 season. With Rafael Nadal set to return to action and Novak Djokovic already in top form, 2024 promises to be a big season. 2024 could be similar to the 2004 season, which in many ways, saw a shift of guard in the game as young players came out to either dominate the game, such as Roger Federer, or had a breakout season to fill the vacuum men’s tennis had gone into.

Numerous records were broken in 2004 as well. Over the past 20 years, there has been a dramatic change in the tennis scene but some achievements are just as impressive. The list features Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova.

The start of the Roger Federer era in tennis

2004 was the year that Roger Federer asserted his dominance on the tennis world. The Swiss maestro won three Grand Slam titles in a single calendar year for the first time in his career. Federer joined Rod Laver in winning three or more Grand Slam titles in a single year. The Australian had won all four Grand Slams in a single year in 1969. Roger Federer dominated the next few years as well until he was constantly challenged by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer had won the Australian Open for the first time in his career and subsequently, became the world’s top-ranked tennis player for the first time as well as a professional, back on February 2, 2004. Federer went on to hold on to that No.1 ranking achieved, until August 2008 (which was 237 consecutive weeks).

The Swiss maestro had a win percentage of 92.50%, as he won 11 titles and did not lose a single final he played in that year. His two major failures were firstly at the French Open, as he was knocked out in the Round of 32 at Roland Garros. And then at the Olympics 2004 in Greece, when he was beaten by Tomas Berdych in the second round of the men’s singles competition.

Notably, Roger Federer defended his Wimbledon and ATP Finals titles respectively, which established him as the best player in the world by a mile. Federer also won the US Open for the first time in his career back in September 2004 and became the first non-American player in the history of tennis to take home a paycheck of $1 million for winning a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic turned pro in 2004

Novak Djokovic embarked on his legendary career in 2004. The Serbian started on the Tour for the first time 20 years ago and is still going strong. The longevity and hunger of the Serbian has helped him reach the summit of tennis. It would perhaps be the most fitting to see Novak Djokovic win all 3-4 Grand Slams, the Olympics gold and the Davis Cup title in the same year to mark his 20th anniversary on the Tour in style.

Djokovic will be joining an elite club comprising of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Ken Rosewall and Jimmy Connors when it comes to playing professional tennis for 20 years or more. And it is most likely that the World No.1 could be the last player ever to achieve this feat, seeing an increasingly busy schedule for players, which are causing many mental and physical fitness issues and lack of consistency.

Rafael Nadal bagged 1st ATP title and 1st win over Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal claimed his first ATP title at the Idea Prokom Open in Sopot, Poland on clay in August 2004. This was the Spaniard’s first title after an injury-ridden season. However, the career-changing moment came for Nadal at the Davis Cup 2004. With Spain pitted against serial champions USA, the young Spaniard produced a shock result to defeat Andy Roddick and guide Spain to a 3-2 win for the Davis Cup title, that too on home soil.

Interestingly, 2004 was also the first-ever year Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played against each other in a men’s singles match. It was in the finals of the Miami ATP 1000 Masters. Much to the shock of the crowd and all around the world, Nadal pulled off an incredible win, which kickstarted a rivalry for the ages.

Maria Sharapova won the Wimbledon and WTA Finals at age of 17

2004 was a historic year for Maria Sharapova. The Siberian star announced herself to the world by becoming the third youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era. The then 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in straight sets, in the finals of a Grand Slam that the American dominated in. Sharapova ended her incredible year by winning the WTA Finals, as she once again overpowered Serena Williams in the final match.

Andre Agassi touched 800 career match wins landmark in men’s singles

American great Andre Agassi registered his 800th career singles win in 2004. Agassi became the sixth male player in the Open era to bag 800 career wins after his victory over Alex Bogomolov. The American, who won eight Grand Slam titles, retired from tennis in 2006.