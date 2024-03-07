The Indian Wells is one of the most iconic tennis tournaments in history. The ATP event is one of the most anticipated tournaments in the tennis calendar. Indian Wells has a rich tennis culture around the city. Over the years, the tournament has seen superstars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic win the titles. With many tennis fans around the city, Indian Wells have lots of tennis fans around the area. Here is a list of 5 top tennis shops in Indian Wells –

1. Wholesale MX

The wholesale MX is one of the most popular motorcycles shops in Indian Wells, however, they also have a wide range of tennis products. They have all the latest racquets as well as players merchandise available throughout the store. The shop timing are 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on weekdays and the shop remains closed on the weekends.

Address : 7290 Engineer Rd Ste A San Diego, CA 92111

Contact : (858) 677-0718

2. Eco and Active is amongst the 5 top tennis shops in Indian Wells

The Eco and Active is one of the best tennis stores in Indian Wells. The shop is famous for buying tennis clothing for both men and women. Along with that, the shops also offers various discounts on kids clothing and accessories. The shop is open everyday from 10 am to 5 pm, even on weekends.

Address : 74913 CA-111 Indian Wells, CA 92210

Contact : (720) 883-1522

3. Pete Carlson’s Golf and Tennis Shop

Pete Carlson’s golf and tennis shops offers a wide range of racquets and other tennis equipments. Various types of racquet brands including Head and Yonex are also available for the customers. This shop is perfect for a tennis enthusiast. The shop remains open all week from 9 am to 5 pm.

Address : 73741 Hwy 111 Palm Desert, CA 92260

Contact : (760) 568-3263

4. NUSPORT is amongst the most popular in 5 top tennis shops in Indian Wells

The NUSPORT is known for men’s and women’s sporting accessories. The shop offers a wide range of tennis accessories including racquets, caps, tennis balls and tennis skirt.

NUSPORT is well-known among the locals in Indian Wells. The shop remains closed on Sunday and Monday but is open on the other days from 10am to 5 pm.

Address : 73-061 El Paseo Ste 5 Palm Desert, CA 92260

Contact : (760) 666-3733

5. Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Dick’s Sporting Goods is a famous shop all over the United States. They have a shop in Indian Wells too which is famous among the locals. Along with all tennis equpiments, the shop also offers a big discount for customers. The shop remains open from 9 am to 9 pm throughout the week.

Address : 72-840 Highway 111 A130 Palm Desert, CA 92260

Contact : (760) 340-3526