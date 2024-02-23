5 Top Tennis Shops in Portland ft. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Portland, Oregon, does not have a solid tennis culture yet. However, as interest in the sport re-ignites in the USA, the Rose City also sees an upturn in tennis enthusiasts. Here are the 5 top tennis shops in Portland that fans can turn to for equipment needs.

1. Dick’s Sporting Goods

The largest sporting goods retailer in the United States, Dick’s Sporting Goods unsurprisingly has a branch in Portland. The lack of other specialised tennis stores means it automatically becomes one of the 5 top tennis shops in Portland. Dick’s Sporting Goods sell rackets, apparel, other equipment, and footwear and also offer stringing services. All big-name brands are stocked and can also be purchased online via their website.

Address – (503) 285-5040

Contact – 1140 N Hayden Meadows Dr Hayden Meadows Square Portland, OR 97217

2. Player’s Racquet Shop PDX

Located in the heart of Portland, this shop is a one-stop solution for all racket, apparel, and stringing needs. They store all the big-name brands like Nike, Babolat, Adidas, Asics, and Wilson. They also offer a two-day demo period for new purchases. Patrons can try different racquets for a month, two days at a time.

They also cater to racketball, squash, badminton, pickleball, and table tennis. Their website has further pricing and service details.

Address – 2830 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97232

Contact – (503) 231-1120

3. Player’s Racquet Shop

Not to be confused with the aforementioned shop, this is an independent setup despite the identical names. Their website claims they are the largest retailer of tennis and pickleball equipment in the area. They boast a large stock of rackets, paddles, outfits, and footwear across all major companies. PRS is among the 5 top tennis shops in Portland with 250 tennis rackets available for demo.

They also offer stringing services.

Address – 8622 SW Hall Blvd Ste B Beaverton, OR 97008

Contact – (503) 641-9556

4. Strings and Racquets is the highest-rated among the 5 top tennis shops in Portland

Specialising in stringing rackets, the store also sells premium tennis rackets. As per their website, they are professional racquet stringers, having also catered to professionals and tournaments. An in-depth string rate list is also available on the website.

This is one of the highest-rated shops on Yelp and Google with five stars on both platforms.

Address – 5803 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Portland, OR 97221

Contact – (971) 865-6097

5. Adidas Employee Shop

For the uninitiated, Adidas’ North America headquarters is located in Portland. Hence, the German sportswear giant owns a massive employee-only store in the city. Every item in the shop boasts huge flat discounts, usually 50% off. While it requires special access, it is not necessarily hard to obtain. Guests need to download the Adidas app, go to the “On The Radar” section, scroll down to “Events in my Area” and click the box that says “Book Your Time With Us.” On that screen, click “Book Now” to set a time and date. Simply show up at your appointed slot and get a hassle-free entry.

Fans who happen to know Adidas employees personally can also get in with a single-use pass. The store has a sizeable selection of tennis goods. However, the downside is, that competing brands like Nike, Puma, Asics, etc. will not be available for obvious reasons.

Address – 2701 NW Vaughn St Portland, OR 97210

Contact – (971) 234-8536