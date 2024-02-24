Acapulco Open 2024 Tickets: Prices, Where to Buy From, Schedule, Who is Playing and How To Get to Arena GNP Seguros

With many top players already having confirmed their participation, the Acapulco Open 2024 tickets are in high demand from fans, which is driving up rates too daily. Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are set to compete in the tournament. In 2023, Alex de Minaur won the final after defeating Tommy Paul in the final. Also, the Aussie star will start the tournament as the defending champion.

The Acapulco Open 2024 is set to begin from 26th February with the final scheduled for 2nd March. Here is more information on the tournament –

Acapulco Open 2024 tickets prices

The Acapulco Open 2024 cheapest tickets are on the opening two days. However, tickets have different rates depending on the various seating rows for different days. Here is a the Acapulco Open 2024 tickets prices breakdown for the coming week –

MONDAY, 26th FEBRUARY (ROUND OF 32) $2535 (Night session) $1300 (Night session) $1105 (Day session) $940 (Day session) TUESDAY, 27th FEBRUARY (ROUND OF 32) $2920 (Night session) $1730 (Night session) $1470 (Day session) $1330 (Day session) WEDNESDAY, 28th FEBRUARY (ROUND OF 16) $3230 (Night session) $2959 (Night session) $2210 (Day session) $1815 (Day session) THURSDAY, 29th FEBRUARY (QUARTERFINALS) $5795 (Night session) $4300 (Night session) $3885 (Day session) $3155 (Day session) FRIDAY, 1st MARCH (SEMIFINALS) $6300 (Night session) $5130 (Night session) $4615 (Day session) $3770 (Day session) SATURDAY, 2nd MARCH (FINAL) $7390 (Also Men’s Singles Finals) $5955 (Men’s Singles Finals) $5260 (Also Men’s Doubles Finals) $4280 (Men’s Doubles Finals)

Acapulco Open 2024 schedule and draw

The tournament is set to start on 26th February with the final scheduled for March 3rd. Also, the first round will begin from the 27th of February and the final three round will start from 1st March. However, all the matches will be three setters, which will give enough time for the players to recover.

Monday, 26 February 2024 1st Round (First match of the session to begin from 7 PM ET) Tuesday, 27 February 2024 1st Round (First match of the session to begin from 7 PM ET) Wednesday, 28 February 2024 Round of 16 (First match of the session to begin from 7 PM ET) Thursday, 29 February 2024 Quarterfinals (First one of the day to begin from 7 PM ET) Friday, 1 March 2024 Semifinals (First one to begin from 8 PM ET) Saturday, 2 March 2024 Finals (Men’s Doubles to begin at 7.30 PM ET, Men’s Singles Final scheduled for 10 PM ET) Saturday and Sunday (24 and 25 February 2024) Qualifiers

Where to buy Acapulco Open 2024 tickets?

The Acapulco Open 2024 tickets are not available online on the official website. They are available to buy still at the box office of the stadium. However, the tickets are getting sold out fast as the tournament edges closer. Although Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are missing from the tournament, fans are seemingly buying tickets in large numbers.

How to get to the Acapulco Open 2024 venue?

The Acapulco Open 2024 venue is the Arena GNP Seguros. The cheapest and fastest way to get to the venue from any part of the city is the yellow buses, whose tickets start from a mere 5.5 MXP ($0.35 USD). There are as many as 5 bus stations only 1-5 mins away by foot, which will make fans take a bus from the arena.

However, from some places, train is also very accessible and 5 prominent train stations are also 1-5 mins away by walk from the arena, which connect to various parts of Acapulco.