Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Los Cabos Open 2024 Semifinals

The Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas clash in the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open 2024 is set to be a thriller. Both the stars are in fine form coming into their clash at the Estadio Mex Tennis Stadium. The conditions are expected to be perfect for tennis, with temperature expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius but with cloudy skies.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been at their dominant best throughout the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos. Both are yet to drop a set coming into their high profile semi-final clash at the Los Cabos Open 2024. This match is too close to call and promises to be a cagey affair, as both players are capable of winning the match. The SportsRush predicts Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

What is the Ruud vs Tsitsipas head-to-head?

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Casper Ruud 2-1 in their head-to-head. The tennis stars have faced off on three occasions including their Challengers clash once. Tsitsipas won their last clash at the Canada Masters 2021.

Where to watch Ruud vs Tsitsipas live?

The Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will be streamed live across the world on Challenger TV. Also, the viewers in US can watch the match live on Tennis Channel not before 9 PM ET.

What racket does Casper Ruud use?

The Norwegian star has signed a deal with Yonex and uses their rackets. Moreover, Ruud uses a Yonex DR 100 Plus which is in huge demand all over the world.

How rich is Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the highest earning players in the world. The Greek star has won $29,096,785 in prize money career so far. Additionally, the 25-year-old has many other brand and endorsements too. Stefanos Tsitsipas has a net worth of $25 million as of 2024.