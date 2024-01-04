Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter: How Much Are The Tennis Power Couple Worth Combined?

Alex de Minaur is the talk of the town after beating Novak Djokovic in the 2024 United Cup. His girlfriend and British No.1 Katie Boulter also featured in the tournament. Could they be the next Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf of tennis? Well, they have promise, love and growing bank balances to do so.

The tennis couple made fans gush after a cute interaction on Instagram. Boulter teased her boyfriend, joking that he could not beat her in targets during practice despite defeating the world’s best player. The couple have been dating since 2020, making it official only a year later. Boulter shared a post on Instagram in 2021, confirming their relationship as she wished De Minaur on their first anniversary.

De Minaur turned pro in 2015, aged 16. He has since won seven ATP titles, including his first ATP 500 title at the Mexican Open in 2023. Overall, he has accumulated $11,223,939 in prize money so far.

His apparel and footwear are sponsored by Asics while Wilson takes care of his equipment needs. Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer is the biggest brand in De Minaur’s portfolio, alongside multivitamin brand Swissie Wellness and brokers FairMarkets. According to Australian publication Colitco, the Alex de Minaur net worth can be estimated at $3 million USD.

Boulter, meanwhile, turned pro in 2011, aged 15. She won her first WTA title in 2023, winning the Nottingham Open. That remains her biggest success on tour for a total career prize money of $1,746,629. That makes their combined prize money earnings above $13 million USD.

Like her boyfriend, she is also in a pact with Wilson for equipment. However, her outfits are supplied by Nike. She has brands like Jaguar, Airbnb and Lexus as her sponsors too. With her impressive portfolio of endorsements, in 2022 the Katie Boulter net worth was an estimated $2.5 million USD as per Ladbible.

Combined, the power couple De Minaur and Bolter have approximately a net worth between an estimated $5.5-6 million USD between them. They paired up to play mixed doubles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. They frequently post photos with each other on social media and don’t shy away from being snapped together. Despite De Minaur being Australian, they both live in the United Kingdom at present according to a report in Australia’s Nine.com.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter both had contrasting fortunes in the United Cup

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter were ironically put in the same group in the 2024 United Cup. Australia and Great Britain featured in Group C alongside defending champions, the USA. De Minaur lost his singles tie against Cameron Norrie in the opener. Boulter wrapped up the tie for Britain, beating Ajla Tomljanovic in the women’s singles. However, the World No.57 lost in mixed doubles with Neal Skupski.

The mixed doubles win proved to be a vital win for Australia. They topped the group and qualified for the quarter-finals based on the sets W/L record. Great Britain finished last. However, Boulter secured a big win against Jessica Pegula in the tie against USA. Australia faced Serbia in the QFs, where De Minaur bagged his famous victory. The hosts blanked their rivals 3-0 to set up a semi-final against either Greece or Germany.

Regardless of Australia’s opponents, De Minaur is in for a tough challenge. He will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev, both players with bigger pedigree and ranked higher than him. However, the win over Djokovic will give him immense confidence. So will Boulter, who will surely be present on the sidelines.