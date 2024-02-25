How Much is Karen Khachanov Net Worth? All About Doha Open 2024 Winner’s Prize Money Earnings and Sponsorship Deals
Tanmay Roy
|Published
Karen Khachanov has earned $15.47 million USD in prize money earnings in his career. However, here is more on the Karen Khachanov net worth –
Karen Khachanov net worth and other details
|Net Worth
|$15-16 million USD
|DOB
|21st May, 1996
|Age
|27
|Nationality
|Russian
|Marital Status
|Married to Veronika Shkliaeva
|Occupation
|Tennis Professional
|Prize Money
|$15,476,721
|Sponsors
|Nike, Wilson, Lavazza, Armani, Cadillac Escalade, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Head
Karen Kharachanov’s deal with Nike is for his apparel and is a big source of his income. The other source is Wilson, which supplies him with rackets. Turin-based brand Lavazza, Italian luxury apparel company Armani, and Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex are also his substantial sources of income.
As for his spending, Khachanov owns multiple luxury cars and owns an apartment in Dubai. He lives there with his wife Veronika Shkliaeva and their child. The Karen Khachanov net worth has grown significantly over the years. Just a few years ago, at the start of the pandemic, Khachanov’s net worth was $11.4 million USD. In 3 years, it has increased by $3.6 million USD (all these are estimated numbers as per multiple media reports). During that time, there hasn’t been any major win from Khachanov except his Doha Open win just recently.
Khachanov’s biggest moment this year was winning the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, beating Jakub Mensik 7-6 (14-12), 6-4. The Russian got $212,300 USD in prize money from winning the Doha Open 2024. He will play next at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024, where he is scheduled to play against Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 32 clash. Even if he loses that match, Khachanov is assured of winning a minimum of $23,000 USD in prize money.
