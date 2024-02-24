Doha Open 2024 Final Live: 18-Year-Old Jakub Mensik To Win Guaranteed 1/4th of Total Career Prize Money

Jakub Mensik is a man on a mission. The Czechia player will take on Karen Khachanov in the Doha Open 2024 final live on Saturday, February 24, 2024 not before 10 AM ET (7 PM local time). The total Jakub Mensik career prize money earnings until the final stood at $407,776 USD, but that number will shoot up drastically in Doha, making the ATP 250 event clearly a breakthrough one for the 18-year-old.

If he loses to Karen Khachanov in the final, Jakub Mensik will still take home a cool $123,840 USD in prize money surely. If converted into Czech Koruna, that figure comes up to an impressive 2.9 million approximately. That in itself will be a huge boost for the youngster. Prior to the Doha Open 2024, Mensik made it to the semifinals of the Manama ATP Challenger 2024 tournament and before that, the second round of the Australian Open 2024.

Jakub Mensik qualified for the Grand Slam and beat Denis Shapovalov in the first round. At the Doha Open 2024, he has beaten the likes of A Fokina, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils, extending his giant-killing spree this season. If Jakub Mensik adds Karen Khachanov to his list of scalps in the Doha Open 2024 final on Saturday, the Czechia player will win a whopping $212,350 (4.9 million Czech Koruna) from just one competition, which is almost half of his total prize money earnings in his career so far.

Regardless of the result in the Doha Open 2024 final, Jakub Mensik would be one confident player heading into the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 even though that would be an ATP 500 event. The competition is more intense and Mensik will take on another Croatian giant-killer, Borna Coric in the first round on Monday (12 AM ET estimated). Should Mensik lose to Coric, he would still bag $22,945 USD, which could cap off a financially productive tour of the Middle East.

So it is likely that Jakub Mensik will earn a minimum of $145,000 USD approximately from both the tournaments in Doha and Dubai, while a title win in Qatar and qualifying for more rounds in Dubai would easily triple that amount. Should that happen, his earnings from these two tournaments could even cross his overall career prize money tally and take it perhaps beyond the $850,000 USD mark. Sky is the limit for Jakub Mensik, who would then be a clear favorite to cross the $1 million USD mark in career earnings in the tournament he plays in after the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Jakub Mensik could be one more NextGen player to watch out for, who could make it big on the ATP Tour at an early age and he could take inspiration from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune.