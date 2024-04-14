Stefanos Tsitsipas Epic Mimicry Video at Monte Carlo Masters Breaks the Internet: WATCH

Mar 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a backhand against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) against in the fourth round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas seems to be on a roll at the Monte Carlo Masters this season. Along with his on-court success, his impersonations have gone viral on social media. Comedian Stelios Gkontsaris mimicked Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev at the players party at Monte Carlo. The crowd burst out in laughter as doubles player, Santiago Gonzalez performed as Patrick Mouratoglou.

The fans enjoyed the show as they watched the impersonations of the top players on stage. Some of the fans felt that the Tsitsipas part could not have been done better.

Gkontsaris perfected the return stance and one-handed backhand of Tsitsipas. When he started grunting like Tsitsipas, even his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas couldn’t hold back his laughter as he joined the crowd in enjoying the show.

Gkontsaris next had Rublev in his routine, he grunted loudly while hitting a few of the forehand and backhand groundstrokes. He even mimicked a frustrated Rublev who was screaming on the court. Gkontsaris then made way for Gonzalez to take over the stage with his act.

Once the impersonations of the youngsters were done, Gonalez dressed up as Mouratoglou. He signed autographs for fans and wore sunglasses just like Mouratoglou.

Fans will be cheering again for Tsitsipas as he takes on Casper Ruud in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters. The 25-year-old is aiming for his third crown at the event. He has only dropped a set on the way to the final. Tsitsipas had beaten Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

But he faces an in-form Ruud in the final as the Norwegian had beaten Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Ruud leads their head-to-head with two wins in three matches. It will be their second meeting on clay as Ruud won at Madrid in 2021. But this time Tsitsipas is the favorite to take the title and knows the conditions at Monte Carlo better.

Stefanos Tsitsipas under the limelight at Monte Carlo Masters

The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters has seen Tsitsipas not only being in form on the court but also in his fashion choices. The Greek player earlier was spotted wearing sunglasses to the court during a practice session. He was perfecting his backhand groundstrokes on the court.

The fans will make sure to cheer for Tsitsipas in the final against Ruud. He will be eager to secure his 20th win at the event. The World No.12 could also come closer to entering the top 10 of the rankings.