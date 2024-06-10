“Zverev Was Robbed. RG Should Do Better!”: Fans Accuse French Open of Favoritism Towards Carlos Alcaraz After Poor Umpiring in Final Set

The French Open 2024 final on Sunday went the distance as it spanned 4 hours and 19 minutes. There wasn’t much to differentiate between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev until the start of the 5th set. But the match was marred by poor umpiring calls, most of which were not in Zverev’s favor.

Alcaraz didn’t take long before he first drew blood in the final set, breaking Alexander Zverev’s serve in the third game itself. However, it seemed as though Sascha was in control of the match as he presented himself with a golden opportunity to break back in the following game.

At 15-40, Alcaraz’s second serve was correctly called out by the lines judge. But the umpire intervened and overrule the decision. Despite Sascha making his case and pleading for the point, Renaud Lichtenstein didn’t budge. The incident had a huge swing in momentum as the 21-year-old held his serve and would go on to win 3 out of the next 4 games. Eventually, the Spaniard won the final bout 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Zverev not happy with the umpire in the 5th set against Alcaraz at Roland Garros. Break point down, Carlos hits a second serve that was called out. The umpire overrules it. The visual on tv says it was out by 2 mm. Tough. pic.twitter.com/cofm3Pv7A0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 9, 2024

After the decision, once Hawkeye confirmed that the ball was indeed out, social media was in a frenzy. The tennis world was convinced that the French Open organizers apparently did everything in their power to help Carlitos win the Grand Slam.

Zverev was robbed. RG should do better — ISAJA ISAJA (@Rios_Ay1) June 9, 2024

Roland Garros needs to start utilizing shot spot. That’s inexcusable. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) June 9, 2024

On the whole tournament they are giving every call to Alcaraz. In this final it’s constantly in favour of Alcaraz. That was a double fault on 3 break points. Totally stolen Zverevs break on the 5 set. — Nina (@ShakeLS) June 9, 2024

I don’t understand why Hawk-Eye isn’t used in all Major tournaments now. If we can review on TV seconds after it happened, why can’t we review for the match? Play is already stopped anyways… — Ryan G. Cox (@RyanGCox_) June 9, 2024

Despite a great performance over the past two weeks, the new World No.2’s title run will unfortunately be remembered as a tournament filled with huge blunders.

Was Carlos Alcaraz ‘Favored’ to Win the French Open 2024?

The disputed call did have a massive say in the bout. One can even argue that the wrong judgment caused Alexander Zverev his first major title. However, it isn’t just the umpiring which was a letdown at the French Open.

Throughout the course of the French Open 2024, the tennis community has expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of technological advancement. They’ve further been annoyed at the organizers for introducing an umpire’s head cam, which isn’t really required.

Some controversies such as the clay being uneven on the Philippe Chatrier, crowds being unruly despite an alcohol ban and the scheduling among others, will make Carlos Alcaraz’s first French Open title come along with an asterisk.

However, as they say at the French Open, ‘Victory belongs to the most tenacious.’ There was no denying that throughout the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz lived up to that adjective despite coming into it with an arm injury and lack of match time in the clay swing. So while luck did favor the Spaniard slightly, his versatility and mental strength won it for him too.