Alexis Ohanian Reveals Serena Williams’ Favorite Breakfast Dish Every Sunday

Ever since Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams wed on November 16 2017, the duo has been one of the biggest power couples in the world. Ohanian has often taken to Instagram to share little details about their personal life; and a peek into their family home. Most recently, the Reddit founder shared his wife’s favorite Sunday dish for breakfast. Alexis Ohanian took to his Instagram and wrote this.

“Sunday crepe day,” wrote Ohanian on his Instagram story.

The post was alongside an image of 5-6 crepes on top of each other. There was no image of Serena Williams, but the next image showed going for the delicious-looking item. Crepes are a type of pancake, that tastes either sweet or savory. It originated in France and Germany. Serena Williams does love crepes, as an old video of her on Facebook provides evidence.

In this video by the Tennis Channel, Williams is preparing a crepe. She was standing next to a chef, while verbally explaining the process of making a crepe. This isn’t the first time Alexis Ohanian has shared intimate moments from their family life to the online world. His Instagram feed is constantly filled with pictures, posts, and activities of their daughter Olympia. Be it playing golf, or just generally goofing around with her parents, Olympia’s cutest moments are up online.

He has also shared intimate moments with him and Williams online. From dinner dates to cozy moments in a restaurant to watching a game, Alexis Ohanian has made sure Serena Williams’ presence and her likes and dislikes are all known to the world.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have built a fortune together

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are one of the richest tennis-entrepreneur couples in the world. Their combined net worth is between $450-$500 million. Alexis Ohanian himself has a net worth of $150 million, and Serena Williams has a net worth of $300 million. The figures were last noted till the end of 2023. Ohanian has around 560,600 followers on ‘X’ and around 817,000 followers on Instagram.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams live in Florida, just slightly away from Miami. Williams’ sister Venus Williams’ design firm V Starr helped design the interior of the house. While the exact price of her palatial residence is unknown, it is definitely a multi-million entity. Serena and Venus Williams put up their 20-year-old LA Mansion for $4.6 million for their mother. In 2021, Serena Williams gave Architectural Digest a tour of her house, where she revealed a lot of fine details.

“When you walk in, it’s like walking into an art gallery. That’s my favorite part of the house. It’s so unique. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Williams told Architectural Digest about an area of her house.