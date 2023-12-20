“Warriors Are Our Daddy”: Nick Kyrgios Bows Down to Boston Celtics Drubbing by Stephen Curry and Company

Sept 4, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia after beating Daniil Medvedev on day seven of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports, © D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios, an ardent Boston Celtics fan, conceded that the Golden State Warriors are the superior team. Stephen Curry led his side to a vital overtime win over the tennis player’s favourite NBA side. After the match, the Australian shared his thoughts about the game on X (formerly Twitter).

The Celtics were 20-5 before the clash, coming in on a 5-game winning streak. The Warriors entered the tie with a poor 12-14 record but had won their two previous games. Despite leading for most of the night, the Celtics fumbled in the fourth quarter as the fixture ended 121-121 after regulation. GSW star Curry, who scored 33 points overall, helped his team dominate the overtime as they won 132-126.

After the clash, Kyrgios took to X to show his disappointment. The Boston supporter admitted the Warriors are the better team. He lamented that his team had the game in their hands but let it slip.

Kyrgios is an avid Boston Celtics fan, even mentioning the team in the bio of his X profile. He rightly felt underwhelmed with the team’s performance. They led 97-86 after three quarters after a 40-point first. However, they conceded 35 in the fourth while scoring only 24 to allow the Warriors to equalise in regulation. Curry led the blowout in overtime as the home team scored 11 and allowed only five to bag their 13th win of the season.

Fans use Boston Celtics loss as opportunity to mock Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios’ activity on X (formerly Twitter) nowadays alternates between supporting the Boston Celtics and feuding with Boris Becker. After his favourite team collapsed in the face of a comeback win for Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors, fans commented on the maverick’s post and trolled him. Some invoked Becker and said he is superior to Kyrgios just like he said the Warriors are to the Celtics.

A few praised Curry and mocked the Australian.

Kyrgios and Becker have been involved in a spat which does not seem to end. It started after the former claimed players from the previous generation would be no match for the current generation.