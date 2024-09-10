All About Aryna Sabalenka’s $155,000 Worth US Open 2024 Watch, the Most Expensive Among All Players

At the 2024 US Open closing ceremony, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner didn’t just turn heads for their tennis prowess—they also brought some serious luxury to the court with their high-end watches. Sabalenka was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph ‘Rainbow’, a stunning piece in 18k rose gold.

The bezel features an array of vibrant baguette-cut rainbow gemstones, making it a standout in both design and price at a whopping $155,000. Sabalenka’s affiliation with Audemars Piguet reflects her status as one of tennis’ top stars, alongside other elite athletes who partner with the iconic Swiss brand known for precision and luxury.

Sabalenka’s AP watch was the most expensive among all players across men’s and women’s categories at the US Open 2024. The runner-up from the United States who Sabalenka beat to win the title, Jessica Pegula donned a $99,000 De Bethune timepiece.

With Sabalenka’s win, Audemars Piguet’s prominence at the US Open was highlighted even further, solidifying its relationship with some of the sport’s brightest stars.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner kept things stylish yet classic with a Rolex GMT Master II ‘Rootbeer’. A vintage-inspired timepiece blending stainless steel with 18k rose gold.

This model, introduced at Baselworld 2018, has earned its nickname for the colorway that resembles the popular soda, and it’s priced at around $16,000. Sinner, a Rolex ambassador, joined a long list of tennis legends like Roger Federer who have represented the brand, adding to the prestige both on and off the court.

This blend of luxury and athleticism showcases how these partnerships are about more than just sponsorships—they represent the pinnacle of success in both performance and style.