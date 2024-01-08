“Always Has To Make it About Him”: Nick Kyrgios Receives Hate for Earnest Rafael Nadal Australian Open Post

Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates after winning a point in his quarterfinal match as he defeated Nick Kyrgios (AUS) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) hits a shot in his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios shared a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) wishing Rafael Nadal a quick recovery. However, fans were not happy with him referring to his own injury struggles in the post. They slammed the Australian for ‘making it about him’.

Nadal made a comeback after a year out, playing the Brisbane International to prepare for the 2024 Australian Open. Unfortunately, he ended up injuring himself during his quarter-final defeat. He confirmed a micro tear in his muscle, announcing his withdrawal from the first slam of the season.

Tributes and wishes poured in from the tennis community and Kyrgios also joined in. He sympathised with Nadal before adding that he feared rushing into a return and aggravating his injury issues or relapsing like the Spaniard.

While Kyrgios’ message had seemingly genuine intentions, fans on social media attacked him for inserting his situation into the post.

More fans implored him to stop comparing himself to Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios injury issues seem more severe than Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios played only one match in 2023. Even Rafael Nadal played twice last year, in addition to three more in 2024 before his comeback was cut short. The only time the maverick Aussie took the the court in the previous season was in the Stuttgart Open. He lost his opening clash in straight sets to Yibing Wu of China.

The first half of Kyrgios’ 2023 season was hampered by a recurring knee injury. He underwent surgery and was slated to return in three months. However, he suffered a blow to his foot during an alleged robbery attempt at his house (via The Guardian). He missed French Open as a result, only to return in Stuttgart. The latter half of his year was affected by wrist issues, primarily a ligament tear during training. He pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open and a return during the grass season is on the cards.

Nadal, meanwhile, showed flashes of being back to his best during his Brisbane International run. However, his muscle injury, different than what he suffered last year, will keep him out for three months.