Genie Bouchard Gets Tennis Community Buzzing After Receiving Gift from Billionaire Tennis Superstar

Genie Bouchard revealed a gift she received from Jessica Pegula on her hugely popular Instagram account. The billionaire heiress sent over a hamper of skincare products of the brand she founded to the Canadian star.

While she is yet to take the court in 2024, Bouchard has kept her social media ticking. She last played in November 2023 but continues to share photos with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram. She had developed into a tennis influencer of sorts, much like Paige Spiranac in golf.

In a recent Instagram story, she shared photos of a gift box given by Pegula. The box contained skincare products from Ready24, a brand started by the World No.5. Bouchard tagged and thanked her, saying she would begin a new skincare routine with these items. The package also contained a pamphlet signed by Pegula.

Pegula is currently one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, despite her personal net worth being a modest $10 million (via Tennis365). Her father, Terry Pegula, is a billionaire businessman and the owner of multiple sports teams based out of Buffalo, New York. Most notably, he owns the NFL side, Buffalo Bills, and NHL outfit, Buffalo Sabres. He is worth about a whopping $6.8 billion, which Pegula and her sister will inherit.

Her net worth takes into account only her prize winnings of $12,633,771, endorsements, and investments. Ready24 is one of the two business enterprises Pegula owns and operates separately from her family’s conglomerate. Apart from the skincare company, she also ran a restaurant for a few years, which has since shut down.

Good friends Genie Bouchard and Jessica Pegula have seen contrasting fortunes in recent times

Jessica Pegula and Genie Bouchard share a cordial relationship, even playing doubles together briefly. The latter, once a promising youngster touted to be a future superstar on the court, has transitioned into building her brand off the court. Pegula once backed her friend to become a reality TV star (via Tennis World USA).

2023 saw Bouchard gradually start to work her way back into tennis and become a more active player. After reaching the Wimbledon final and a career-high World No.5 rank in 2014, she faced a severe downslide. She spent much of 2021-22 injured, losing her ranking after a 17-month hiatus. Last year, she entered some tournaments using Protected Ranking and returned to the top 300. Bouchard won both her doubles matches as Canada lifted the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in 2023, the highlight of her season.

Pegula, meanwhile, has evolved into an elite player over the past couple of seasons. She achieved career-best ranks of World No.3 and World No.1 in singles and doubles, respectively, in 2023. She won the Canadian Open and finished runner-up in the WTA Finals. Currently featuring in the Adelaide International, she is expected to do well in the 2024 Australian Open.