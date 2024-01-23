Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev Australian Open Match Prediction, Head-to-Head & Schedule: Former Finalist On Track to Set Up Potential Carlos Alcaraz Semifinal

Aug 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates winning a game against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during the quarter finals of the National Bank Open at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports and Aug 7, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Hubert Hurkacz (POL) returns a ball against Alexander Bublik (not pictured) at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. While Daniil Medvedev has a brilliant record at the Australian Open, Hurkacz can be a tricky customer on hard courts. The match scheduled in the afternoon session at the Rod Laver Arena, is set to be a blockbuster account.

Daniil Medvedev got past an inspired Nuno Borges in the last round to make it to the quarterfinals. The Russian won the match 6-3, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 in just over three hours. In his Australian Open run, Medvedev has already beaten top players like Auger-Aliassime to reach the last eight. The Russian was pushed to five sets by the Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori. Medvedev trailed by two sets to nil before mounting a memorable comeback to win the match in five sets.

On the other hand, Hurkacz defeated the French wildcard Arthur Cazaux in straight sets to reach the quarter finals. The Polish star was pushed to five sets against Jakub Mensik in the second round. However, the world number 9 won the last two sets to win the match in grand fashion. Now, he awaits his toughest test yet in the competition, against the two times runner-up, Daniil Medvedev.

Hubert Hurkacz leads the head-to-head between the duo by 3-2. The Polish star also won the last encounter between the duo in Halle. Although Hurkacz is capable of producing moments of magic, it is hard to look past Daniil Medvedev as the favorite to win the match. The SportsRush predicts Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.

The pair will compete on Wednesday, January 24, at 1:30 p.m. local time ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s Celsius with clear skies.

Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz record in head-to-heads

Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz have faced off on five occasions so far in their career, with the Pole enjoying more success. The 26-year-old has won 3 and lost 2 meetings against the Russian star. The duo first faced off in a five sets thriller at the Wimbledon in 2021 with Hurkacz winning in a thrilling five setter. The Polish star won the last two sets to knock Daniil Medvedev out of the tournament with a 2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. However, the Russian won the next two meetings between the two, first in the Canada Masters and than at the ATP Finals in 2021.

Hubert Hurkacz has dominated the recent meetings between the duo having won the last two encounters. The Polish star won at the Miami Masters in a thrilling match that he won in straight sets. Later, the 26-year-old continued his good form against Medvedev with another straight sets victory at the Halle final in 2022.