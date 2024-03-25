Andre Agassi Rocks the 1999 Bald Look While Playing Carlos Alcaraz in the Battle of Generations at French Open in TopSpin 2K25: WATCH

Tennis enthusiasts around the globe will be pleased to learn that the Top Spin franchise is making a comeback in the gaming market after a nearly 13-year-long hiatus. Popular gaming company 2K revealed that they will be reviving the iconic tennis video game franchise. Now, fans can play as some of the game’s biggest names – Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, and Carlos Alcaraz, among others – on TopSpin 2K25.
It’s been confirmed that the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be on the cover of the standard edition of the game. Whereas, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, and Iga Swiatek will grace the cover of the deluxe edition of the same.
Mirror Gaming, a popular YouTube channel, uploaded the gameplay of one of the many modes of the game. As seen in the video below, the tie took place between World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and American legend Andre Agassi. The one-set clash took place at Roland Garros on the Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Even though Agassi is known for rocking some wild hairstyles during his playing days, the developers of the video game decided to pick the bald look that the American switched to in 1999.
As seen in the 11-minute gameplay, Alcaraz dominated the battle, clinching a 6-1 win.
TopSpin 2K25 women’s players
Belinda Bencic
Caroline Wozniacki
Coco Gauff
Emma Raducanu
Iga Swiatek
Karolina Pliskova
Leylah Fernandez
Madison Keys
Naomi Osaka
Paula Badosa
Sloane Stephens
TopSpin 2K25 men’s players
Andy Murray
Ben Shelton
Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev
Frances Tiafoe
Matteo Berrettini
Taylor Fritz
TopSpin 2K25 legends
Andre Agassi
John McEnroe
Maria Sharapova
Pete Sampras
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
Steffi Graf
TopSpin 2K25 release date
2K revealed that the much-awaited game will release on April 26, 2024, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.
TopSpin 2K25 price
Standard Edition – $69.99
Deluxe Edition – $99.99
Grand Slam Edition – $119.99
