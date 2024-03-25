Andre Agassi Rocks the 1999 Bald Look While Playing Carlos Alcaraz in the Battle of Generations at French Open in TopSpin 2K25: WATCH

Unknown date, 1994; New York City, New York, USA: FILE PHOTO; Andre Agassi (USA) hits a backhand slice during the 1994 US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Network

Tennis enthusiasts around the globe will be pleased to learn that the Top Spin franchise is making a comeback in the gaming market after a nearly 13-year-long hiatus. Popular gaming company 2K revealed that they will be reviving the iconic tennis video game franchise. Now, fans can play as some of the game’s biggest names – Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, and Carlos Alcaraz, among others – on TopSpin 2K25.

It’s been confirmed that the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be on the cover of the standard edition of the game. Whereas, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, and Iga Swiatek will grace the cover of the deluxe edition of the same.

Mirror Gaming, a popular YouTube channel, uploaded the gameplay of one of the many modes of the game. As seen in the video below, the tie took place between World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and American legend Andre Agassi. The one-set clash took place at Roland Garros on the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Even though Agassi is known for rocking some wild hairstyles during his playing days, the developers of the video game decided to pick the bald look that the American switched to in 1999.

As seen in the 11-minute gameplay, Alcaraz dominated the battle, clinching a 6-1 win.

TopSpin 2K25 women’s players

Belinda Bencic

Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu

Iga Swiatek

Karolina Pliskova

Leylah Fernandez

Madison Keys

Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa

Sloane Stephens

TopSpin 2K25 men’s players

Andy Murray

Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Frances Tiafoe

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

TopSpin 2K25 legends

Andre Agassi

John McEnroe

Maria Sharapova

Pete Sampras

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Steffi Graf

TopSpin 2K25 release date

2K revealed that the much-awaited game will release on April 26, 2024, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

TopSpin 2K25 price

Standard Edition – $69.99

Deluxe Edition – $99.99

Grand Slam Edition – $119.99