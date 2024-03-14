“You Have Got Your Content Finally!”: Andrey Rublev Jokes With Indian Wells 2024 Team After Being Mistaken For Jannik Sinner Hilariously

With the Indian Wells 2024 in full flow, the players are enjoying themselves by engaging with the fans. Some of the top stars at the BNP Paribas were seen having a time off tennis and engaging with fans in the stadium. Fan favorites like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur dressed as ordinary workers throughout the stadium and their conversations with the fans resulted in incredible viewing.

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev was dressed as a security guard and was scanning the spectators outside the stadium. The Russian was being at his candid best throughout his encounters with the fans. However, only one spectator managed to recognize him, while the other two though he was Jannik Sinner.

Rublev sarcastically agreed with the fans calling him Sinner and said ” Yes Sinner, for sure.” When the second fan thought he was Sinner, the Russian looked at the camera and said “You got your content, they called me Sinner”.

Advertisement

This hilarious exchange between the fans and Rublev has been trending online. The Russian is one of the most funny people on tour, however, he is a fierce competitor on court. Rublev could be one of the most misunderstood players on tour as people assume he is aggressive because of his competitive nature. However, the young Russian is loved by all his peers because of his humor and kindness.

Andrey Rublev set to play at the Miami Masters 2024

Andrey Rublev is set to compete at the Miami Masters 2024 after the Indian Wells. The Russian will look to add Masters 1000 title to his trophy cabinet after winning the Monte Carlo Masters in 2023. Now, the World No.5 will look to add more trophies to his name.

Despite being a top 5 player, Andrey Rublev has failed to win a Grand Slam title and has been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage 10 times in this career. Despite his underwhelming performances at Grand Slams, Rublev has won $22,329,631 in prize money throughout his career.