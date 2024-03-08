How Does Andy Murray Spend His $170 Million Fortune?

Besides the Big Three in tennis i.e. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, another big name is Andy Murray. The 36-year-old British twin Olympic gold medalist is one of the richest tennis players in the world. He has earned $64,416,100 in prize money from his singles and doubles career combined as per the ATP Tour. Overall, Murray has an estimated net worth of more than $170 million as per The Sun. The tennis star spends his fortune on some of the most spectacular as well as useful means possible.

In 2013, Andy Murray bought Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane, a year before he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kim Sears. The hotel is a 5-star country house in Stirlingshire, Scotland, whose operations ended in 2012. It was Murray who bought it for 1.8 million euros and reopened it in 2014.

The facility comprises 10 bedrooms, 5 suites, a private chapel, a tennis court, a pickleball court, a billiards table, etc. The reception of Murray’s wedding to Kim Sears took place in this hotel.

He currently resides in Osxhott, Surrey, in a house that reportedly costs USD 6.4 million as per The August Man. The area is 28 acres and has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a massage room, a gym, and a garage for Murray’s fleet of cars. Speaking of cars, he still has his first-ever car, The Volkswagen Polo.

Besides this, he owned a host of other supercars from time to time, namely a red Ferrari 430 that cost 117,000 euros; an Aston Martin DB9, the same car that James Bond drives, which he bought for 200,000 euros; a BMW i8 for 125,000 euros, a Jaguar XKR which he later replaced it with a Jaguar I-Pace, costing 66,000 euros. A Porsche Cayenne SUV is also part of his collection.

Andy Murray’s mouth-watering endorsement deals are what ascends his net worth to $170 million. It is also what allowed him to spend on lavish items. He had a five-year deal worth 30 million euros with Adidas in 2009. After that, when Adidas decided to walk their own way without Murray, the tennis star signed a four-year contract with Under Armour for $25 million. Rado, Head and Castore are some other brands he endorses. He has a sports marketing agency named 77 Management, which Murray began with partners Gawain Davies and Matt Gentry. Its valuation stands at 22.6 million euros as per the Daily Mail.

Charitable activities and other spending of Andy Murray

Besides his lavish lifestyle, Andy Murray has also invested dearly in charitable activities throughout his life. In 2009, he launched Malaria No More UK with David Beckham. At the start of the 2011 Australian Open, Murray participated in Rally of Relief events. He raised money for Rally against Cancer in 2013 and has donated his prize money earnings at various times to charitable causes. Like in 2013, when he won the AEGON Championships in London, Murray donated his entire prize money to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Murray also has small businesses in the health sector, in wearable technology markets, a salad-maker brand Tossed, and a beauty start-up brand BLOW LTD. The amounts invested in each are undisclosed.

Recently out of form, Andy Murray has garnered support from former fellow tennis player Andy Roddick on social media after a journalist criticized him. He will soon start his match against Andrey Rublev at the Indian Wells 2024.