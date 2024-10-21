Rafael Nadal’s Forgotten Act of Empathy Towards Novak Djokovic in 2010 Goes Viral

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s relationship has often been a subject of talk around the tennis world. The dynamics of their personal lives always kept the fans hooked with many believing that things turned sour between them when Djokovic started dominating their rivalry. This claim was also made by the Serb’s father Srjdan back in 2013 in an interview.

However, this cannot hide the various cordial and warm moments shared by both the players on and off the court, one of which took place at the 2010 US Open. One such adorable moment occurred when Nadal beat Djokovic in their first-ever clash in a Grand Slam final.

After losing the chance to win his second Grand Slam title, a desolate Djokovic sat on his bench. While the Serb was processing the emotional moment, Nadal walked up to him and hugged him. It was meant to comfort the Serb as Rafa realized Novak’s emotions and empathized with him.

I want to point out something that not everybody may have noticed but during their 1st Us Open final, Nadal went to comfort Djokovic before the ceremony. Only a camera from Sky Sport caught that moment in video, I’ve never seen a single photo of that moment❤️ pic.twitter.com/AfR9npVrum — lehunterpro (@lehunterpro) October 19, 2024

However, the fans of both players were once again divided in the battle of putting the other player down after watching the video of the Spaniard comforting the Serb.

The Nadal-Djokovic rivalry turned out to be the most intense ever seen in tennis. Both players left nothing behind on the court, trying to dominate each other especially on their favorite surfaces.

The accusation that Nadal got cold towards Djokovic might be partially or largely true, but can you imagine any other way of looking an opponent who started defeating you in the final of every other event just months later?

Nadal and Djokovic repair their rivalry

That answer would most probably be a no. Nadal would have had the belief that he had to be more fierce and not let his empathetic side come out, if he had to get back at Djokovic, who had turned into a lean, mean machine from 2011 onwards.

Despite this, both players have always maintained that if they are not friends, they are not enemies either and have mutual respect with each other. But since they have had this rivalry on the court and many a times, different ideologies on certain issues, their fanbases have often clashed on social media.

However, how Djokovic reacted to Nadal’s retirement announcement and his farewell speech for him at the 6 Kings Slam yet again proved that whatever little bad blood they had between them, has vanished. Even if they are not still the best of friends, their equation is harmonious. The Spaniard acknowledged Djokovic’s message and thanked him for always pushing him to bring out his best on the court.

It is difficult to judge a sportsperson just from how they come across professionally. Nadal’s empathetic and soft side towards opponents has been seen on the court, on more than one occasion. A year before the 2010 Djokovic incident, Nadal had acted similarly towards his biggest rival Roger Federer after beating him in the Australian Open final, in 2009.

So it would be safe to say that the Spaniard has successfully built an image of being a player who doesn’t let professional competitiveness interfere with personal emotions.