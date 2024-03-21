Rafael Nadal Provides Update on Monte Carlo Masters Participation After Posting Viral Instagram Video About Practicing on Clay

With the clay swing on the horizon, Rafael Nadal shared an update about his fitness and impending return. He also posted a video on Instagram of him practising on his favourite surface, sending fans into a tizzy.

2024 has been a difficult year for Nadal after having missed 2023 almost entirely. In his first statement after pulling out of Indian Wells 2024, he outlined his comeback plans. He said he aims to be back for the clay swing (via Eurosport), which begins the Monte Carlo Masters early next month. The Spaniard added he is working hard to meet the target but he cannot say anything with surety given his recent track record with injuries and fitness.

“I will do my best to try to start the clay season, which is my goal. I am working for that and striving for that goal, but I don’t dare to say anything about what might happen because lately, it has been difficult for me to make predictions, unfortunately.”

Rafael Nadal said he never stopped training but has been unable to follow his ideal routine. However, he sounded unsure about getting back to it and wary about making promises. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said that was him being realistic since he has struggled to play tennis for some time now. His primary goal is to return to the ATP Tour.

