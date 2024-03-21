Rafael Nadal Provides Update on Monte Carlo Masters Participation After Posting Viral Instagram Video About Practicing on Clay

With the clay swing on the horizon, Rafael Nadal shared an update about his fitness and impending return. He also posted a video on Instagram of him practising on his favourite surface, sending fans into a tizzy.
2024 has been a difficult year for Nadal after having missed 2023 almost entirely. In his first statement after pulling out of Indian Wells 2024, he outlined his comeback plans. He said he aims to be back for the clay swing (via Eurosport), which begins the Monte Carlo Masters early next month. The Spaniard added he is working hard to meet the target but he cannot say anything with surety given his recent track record with injuries and fitness.
“I will do my best to try to start the clay season, which is my goal. I am working for that and striving for that goal, but I don’t dare to say anything about what might happen because lately, it has been difficult for me to make predictions, unfortunately.”
Rafael Nadal said he never stopped training but has been unable to follow his ideal routine. However, he sounded unsure about getting back to it and wary about making promises. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said that was him being realistic since he has struggled to play tennis for some time now. His primary goal is to return to the ATP Tour.
“I’ve not stopped training at any time. I’m trying all the time. I feel fine, I just haven’t managed to follow the schedule I would have liked to. Hopefully, things can change, but as you can imagine I can’t say because I don’t know myself. It doesn’t matter whether I’m optimistic or not; I’m a realist. For the last year and a half or two, it’s been impossible for me to compete, so the first objective is to try to compete and I’m going day by day.”
Rafael Nadal hopes to end string of failed comebacks with Monte Carlo Masters 2024
Nadal’s 2023 season ended just two matches into the Australian Open after a shock second-round loss against Mackenzie McDonald. He played through a hip injury for which he ended up requiring surgery, following which he missed the entire season. There were speculations that his recovery has been better than expected and he may be back for the Davis Cup 2023 Finals. However, Spain failed to qualify and regardless, he was not fit to play even if his country had made the cut.
Late last year, Rafael Nadal confirmed he would make his much-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International 2024. His participation in the build-up ATP 250 tournament indicated he also intended to play the Australian Open. However, he once again suffered a serious injury during his quarter-final run in Brisbane. The Spaniard had to miss the first Grand Slam of the year, much to the disappointment of fans.
Much to the surprise of many viewers, Nadal announced an early comeback at the Qatar Open 2024, only to pull out later. Ahead of the Indian Wells 2024, Nadal confirmed his participation and hyped his return up with many training videos. However, he withdrew barely hours before his first match, saying he was not fit enough to play at a high level in a major event.
His multiple withdrawals and cancellations have angered fans, who made it known after his Indian Wells 2024 fiasco. Nadal will hope this saga ends and he can make a successful and complete comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters.