“Mini Nolefam!” – Novak Djokovic Reacts to Young Fans Doing the Novak Challenge

Novak Djokovic engaged with fans in a unique way courtesy a flexibility test recently as seen in one of his tweets on X. Much to the delight of these fans, they participated in them and shared their videos online. The World No.1 saw some of those, many of which were from young fans of his, and had some positive words to say as they completed the challenge successfully.

After an incredible 2023 season, Novak Djokovic is on a well-deserved break at the moment. But that does not stop from continuing to being particular about his diet, training and fitness overall. In fact, Djokovic posted about the flexibility challenge on X by doing an exercise of his own.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was seen doing some impressive stretching, as he revealed that the video was shot by 60 Minutes in between the interview that he gave. Novak Djokovic then challenged his fans to replicate his drill. Most of his followers passed the superstar’s test with flying colors. There were some users who did not attempt the challenge themselves or could not do it perhaps successfully. But their children could and that certainly made Djokovic smile. He called his new, young legion of fans, ‘Mini Nolefam’. Nolefam is the official fan club name dedicated to supporting Novak Djokovic.

The fact that Novak Djokovic took their names while responding, tells a lot about the superstar and his authentic way of being on social media.

Novak Djokovic joked he should have set a harder challenge, seeing how efficiently everyone completed it.

A lot more people also did the challenge successfully. Djokovic’s positive words will surely mean a lot to everyone who received appreciation from the legend.

When will Novak Djokovic play tennis next?

Novak Djokovic had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023. He won three Grand Slams and was one win away from the Calendar Slam. Additionally, he picked up two ATP 1000 titles and won the ATP Finals. He stayed ahead of the entire field at 36. He kept his closest competitor, Carlos Alcaraz, who is 16 years junior, at an arm’s distance for most of the year.

Now, the top two of the ATP Rankings will face off again, the fifth time this year. Djokovic and Alcaraz will feature in an exhibition game in Saudi Arabia. They will play in the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on December 27. This is the only off-season match the Serb is scheduled to play. He has decided to rest even as other players toil in multiple exhibition events.

After the event in Riyadh, Djokovic will be seen in action in Australia. He may or may not participate in a build-up tournament but will surely hit the ground running at the Australian Open. He is a leading favourite to defend his title and lift his 11th Australian Open trophy.