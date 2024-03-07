Aryna Sabalenka Indian Wells 2024 Draw: 2023 Rematch with Maria Sakkari On The Cards

Aryna Sabalenka is the Australian Open champion in 2024. But the Belarusian star is yet to win a title at Indian Wells and would be gunning to use the confidence of that win to complete another major goal of hers. Sabalenka has been drawn in the same half as America’s Coco Gauff and the duo could collide again in later rounds.

Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka has a difficult draw at the Indian Wells. The second seed will get a first round bye before facing Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round. However, Sabalenka’s draw starts getting tougher from the third round itself. The 25-year-old will face either Emma Raducanu or Dayana Yastremska in the third round. Yastremska is in good form and can cause an upset on her day.

In the fourth round, if Sabalenka qualifies, American billionaire heiress, Emma Navarro could be her opponent. But Sabalenka’s draw gets more complicated as she is very likely to have a rematch of 2023 Indian Wells with Maria Sakkari. Although Sabalenka easily beat Sakkari, 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals last year, Sakkari is mercurial and that could spell trouble for the World No.2.

Advertisement

If not Sakkari, it would mostly be Jessica Pegula who stands in her way as she would look to bank on the home support she would get in the competition.

Another American, Coco Gauff could await the 25-year-old Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. The duo clashed in the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2024 too, which Sabalenka won on her way to the final. This would be a blockbuster clash in the making before the final. If Sabalenka makes it to the final, she would potentially face top seed Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka might be a multiple time Grand Slam champion already, but she has not enjoyed her Indian Wells outings. The Belarussian is yet to win a title in California, although she came close in 2023. Aryna Sabalenka made it to the Indian Wells 2023 final, but failed at the final hurdle. Sabalenka was beaten by Rybakina in a thrilling final last year.

Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka Indian Wells 2024 draw: Potential road to the final