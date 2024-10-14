ATP Finals Race to Turin: Novak Djokovic Back in Contention After Shanghai Masters 2024

Despite grappling with injuries and battling the challenges of his age, Novak Djokovic has managed to create moments of brilliance this season. The Shanghai Masters was a notable example, where the 24-time Grand Slam champion passed all hurdles to reach the final, ultimately losing to Jannik Sinner. However, his excellent performance has brought him closer to securing a spot in the ATP Finals in Turin.

On the back of his Shanghai run, Djokovic earned 650 points and £447,815 in prize money. As a result, the tennis legend overtook Casper Ruud to occupy the sixth spot in the live ATP rankings. The Serb has six other players in line for qualification for the final.

Four of these six players are ranked below Djokovic and are currently playing in the Stockholm Open. Depending on their performance in the ATP 250 tournament, they can even surpass Djokovic to occupy a higher spot in the rankings.

Hence, Djokovic’s participation in the upcoming Paris Masters is crucial to securing his place in the year-end tournament.

If Djokovic indeed qualifies for the ATP Finals, it will mark his 17th appearance, equaling Rafael Nadal’s record. However, he will still be one short of Roger Federer’s record of 18 ATP Finals appearances.

With the iconic ‘Big Three’ in tennis coming apart — Federer retired and Nadal on the verge of following suit — Djokovic remains the only member with a shot at making it to the ATP Finals. Thus, nothing would make tennis fans happier than to watch the Serbian compete in the year-end competition.

ATP Finals not high on Djokovic’s priority

Djokovic, however, has already made it clear that he no longer places much importance on the ATP Finals or rankings. While addressing the media after his Davis Cup victory over Ioannis Wilas last month, Novak revealed that playing for his country and Grand Slams are now his top priorities. He emphasized his desire to maintain his physical and mental health.

“The ATP Finals and being at the top of the rankings are no longer objectives for me. I do not know if I will play the finals this year or next, but right now, what I need the most is physical, mental, and emotional rest to decide what comes next in my career, how much more I want to play, and where,” Novak told the media.

Given that he has already achieved everything the sport has to offer, Novak’s perspective is justified. As the 37-year-old nears the stage in his career where he could hang up the racquet at any time, it’s only logical for him to make smart choices.