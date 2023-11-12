“Jannik Sinner Can’t Carry a Cardigan Like Roger Federer”: Fans Have Their Say on ATP Finals’ Eyebrow-Raising Fashion Choices

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts to an error against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The tennis season is set to conclude at the year-end tennis championships. The ATP Finals will be held in Turin, Italy in 2023. The top 8 players of the world have all arrived, eager to showcase their talent. Novak Djokovic will go into the tournament as the defending champion, eager to win a record breaking seventh ATP Finals title. The players arrived on the red carpet in Turin and Jannik Sinner stole quite a lot of the attention especially with his fashion choice sparking comparisons to the great Roger Federer.

The players walking the red carpet included Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune. All the players were dressed up for the red carpet event and their fashion choice divided opinions. Jannik Sinner was the most discussed star due to his bold fashion choice.

The Italian, Sinner, decided to wear a cardigan for his red carpet arrival. The 22 year-old looked comfortable dawning the outfit but his choice reminded tennis fans of someone else. Roger Federer was one of the most elegant players in the world. However, he was one of the best dressed players on tour as well. The Swiss would often sports a cardigan for events and look dapper.

The tennis community on social media tried comparing the Italian’s fashion sense to the Swiss’ and gave their opinions on it. Some people felt Federer wore it better and Sinner could not carry the cardigan as well as Federer. While Sinner took all the spotlight, other stars looked dapper as well.

Tennis Fans enjoy the red carpet event featuring Jannik Sinner and co.

Jannik Sinner took all the spotlight during the Turin red carpet event. The Italian led the top eight tennis players in the world during the event. Along with the Italian, other tennis stars showed off their fashion sense too.

Novak Djokovic wore light wash trousers and a blue Lacoste jacket for a casual appearance. Similarly. Alcaraz opted for a red jacket over a white t-shirt while, Daniil Medvedev opted for an all-grey look, with dark pants along with Lacoste light grey jacket.

Alexander Zverev went with the classic look of black jacket and matching pants with a white t-shirt, while Andrey Rublev wore an off-white jacket over his outfit. Stefanos Tsitsipas opted for a beige poncho and white jeans. Holger Rune completed the pack with a black coat, black shirt, and blue jeans.

The tennis fans discussed the outfits of their favorite players on social media. Some criticized the fashion sense, while other’s enjoyed watching their favorite stars dress-up.

