ATP Live Rankings: Daniil Medvedev Set to Displace Carlos Alcaraz as World No.1 Threat to Novak Djokovic

Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Daniil Medvedev (R) shakes hands with Jannik Sinner (ITA) at the end end the trophy presentation after their men’s singles final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 26, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia acknowledges fans after his loss to Jannik Skinner of Italy in the semi-finals of the men s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The top of the ATP Live Rankings is fluctuating due to the surprising results at the Australian Open. The defending champion and World No.1, Novak Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals and is set to lose some points. The 36-year-old has lost 1200 points as he could not defend his title at the Australian Open. However, the Serbian is set to stay as the World No.1, irrespective of Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner winning the tournament.

However, Daniil Medvedev is set to move to the World No.2 ranking should he beat Jannik Sinner in the final. With 8,765 points at the moment, the Russian star has already earned 1210 points after his Australian Open run and could end up just 390 points behind Novak Djokovic and the No.1 spot by bagging 700 more points with a win in the final. Novak Djokovic is at 9,855 points mark at the moment.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz gained 400 points as well even after his quarterfinal exit. The Spaniard missed the tournament last year and had no points to fight for during the event. By the end of the Australian Open, he will reach the 9,255 points mark.

Jannik Sinner is another player to gain a lot of points from the tournament. The Italian star has already gained 1120 points with his Australian Open final run. However, the 22-year-old will stay in fourth place even after a championship win. Although Sinner won’t move places, he will extend a clear gap between him and the rest of the top 10 players.

With the Dubai Open, coming up next, Daniil Medvedev could potentially overtake Novak Djokovic for the number one spot. But the Russian is the defending champion at the tournament and as a result, will have points to defend as well.

Lots of changes at the top of the ATP Live Rankings after the Australian Open

The Australian Open will bring about a lot of changes in the top 10 of the ATP Live Rankings. The Australian Open finalists Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are both set to earn more points that will edge them closer to top of the rankings. Medvedev will overtake Carlos Alcaraz in second spot with a win in the final and get closer to Novak Djokovic and his top spot. Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz will jump a spot in the rankings to number 8 after his quarterfinal run.

The Polish star enjoyed a great tournament as he reached the last eight. While Taylor Fritz will jump three spots to reach the top 10 and finish as the number 9. Among the players to lose points, Stefanos Tsitsipas will drop down three places to finish as the world number 10. The last year’s Australian Open finalist has lost 1000 points during this year and is set to drop places.

Jannik Sinner is at his career high ranking of number 4. The Italian would look to get his maiden Grand Slam title win against Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena. However, Medvedev with his previous experience of a Grand Slam win, will be a tough opponent to beat. The Russian has already held the number 1 ATP Live Rankings in the past and would aim to get back at the top of men’s game.