Beleaguered Jannik Sinner Admits Having ‘Sleepless Nights’ Amidst WADA Confirming Appeal to ITIA Doping Verdict

The infamous doping case against Jannik Sinner has been reopened. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) decision to declare him innocent. In response, the world number one revealed that this development has left him stressed and is causing him ‘sleepless nights.’

Speaking about this ‘delicate, difficult, and different situation,’ Sinner shares his struggles with the recent unpleasant development.

“I always try to remind myself that I haven’t done anything wrong, this gives you a little bit head up. For sure, I had sleepless nights during this time,” said Sinner in his press conference.

Sinner added that this move did not surprise him completely, as he had expected it to happen. The 23-year-old is still a bit disappointed, but he is trying not to let his focus slip from the upcoming games.

“In my mind, I knew this could happen potentially. Obviously, disappointed that I am again in this situation but I just try to stay focused somehow on my work and trying to do everything possible I can to be ready for each match I play,” he further added.

WADA, in its appeal against the ITIA’s decision to let Sinner off the hook, has requested that the CAS ban him for two years. The case gained prominence in August when it was revealed that Sinner had tested positive for Clostebol twice at Indian Wells in March of this year. However, they kept this news a secret for around five months and did not give Sinner a provisional suspension.

Because of the secrecy maintained in the case, the tennis fraternity raised concerns about the investigation process. In the past, players who tested positive for doping had to face a temporary ban while the investigation was going on. However, it wasn’t the case with Sinner.

That said, WADA’s appeal has not distracted Sinner, who is enjoying a fine run at the China Open by reaching the final. He’ll face Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match, which will take place at 5am ET on Wednesday.