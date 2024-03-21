mobile app bar

Ben Shelton Has Hilarious Reply After ATP Tour Shows Grigor Dimitrov Winning Most Points Against Him During Miami Open Practice

Tanmay Roy
Published

"He Went Back And...": What Ben Shelton Did After Novak Djokovic Demolished Him at US Open

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA celebrates a winner to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

As the Miami Open 2024 starts soon, players are getting more practice before their main draw. American star player Ben Shelton was playing a practice match with Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov. When the video of it was shared by Tennis TV’s Instagram page, Dimitrov looked like he was having all the fun. This prompted a hilarious response from Ben Shelton.

An Instagram video by Tennis TV and Miami Open showed Shelton and Dimitrov playing. In a couple of slides of videos, it was only Dimitrov who was winning all the points. Although it was just a practice session, the video clearly showed Dimitrov hitting past Shelton every single time. This prompted Shelton to leave a comment below.

“I promise I won a couple of points today,” wrote Shelton followed with a laughing emoji.

Although it may not have been intentional by Tennis TV to highlight only Dimitrov’s winning moments, fans too quickly caught on to that narrative. They also noticed that how Shelton wasn’t keeping up with Dimitrov. So many of them were Dimitrov fans, who were simply happy that the Bulgarian was scoring points. Others, just like Shelton, saw the humor in the situation.

Although the Bulgarian player didn’t win another trophy after his Brisbane International win earlier this year, he did come close in the Open 13. Ugo Humbert beat Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Now, he will be starting the Miami Open in the second round as the 11th-seeded player. Shelton is the 16th-seeded player, who will also start in the second round in Section 1. If Shelton and Dimitrov both emerge winners of their respective sections, they could be playing each other in the quarter-final.

Ben Shelton Miami Open 2024 Round of 64 match

Ben Shelton is scheduled to play in the fourth match of the Section 1 Round 2. Since he is a seeded player, he got a ‘Bye’ in the first round. Spanish players Martin Landaluce Lacambra and Jaume Antoni Munar Clar will be playing the first-round match. The winner will face Shelton in the next round.

The match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. It will start not before 12  PM Eastern Time on Friday. One can stream the match live on the Tennis Channel in the US, and Sky Sports in the UK. The weather in Miami, Florida looks gentle enough at around 22-26 degrees Celsius, with 39 km/h wind speed, and 72% humidity. There is also a heavy chance of rainfall since the precipitation is 69%.

