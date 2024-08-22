Denis Shapovalov Accused of Being Confused After Explaining His Cryptic Jannik Sinner Tweet

Denis Shapovalov was amongst the first few distinguished individuals from the tennis community to speak out about the Jannik Sinner controversy through a tweet. However, he later claimed that the cryptic tweet wasn’t a direct jab at Sinner. Talking about the not-so-subtle social media activity, fans are now trolling the Canadian for being confused about his statements.

Immediately after Sinner was not found guilty by the ITIA for doping despite having a negligible amount of clostebol in his system, Shapovalov took to X and implied that World No.1 wasn’t penalized because of his stature.

“Different rules for different players,” the southpaw wrote.

Different rules for different players — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) August 20, 2024

Over the past few days, the North American ATP star has made it to the headlines for this particular remark. Thus, he decided to justify his social media activity by stating that the incident had nothing to do with the Italian’s doping incident. As unbelievable as it sounds, the 25-year-old believed that the timing was simply coincidental.

“Honestly, it has nothing to do with Jannik. To me, it’s just about how they handle every situation differently, depending on what player it is. It’s not right that some players have been suspended for years for contamination, and other players are able to play and they’re just trying to sweep it under the rug. There are a couple of other players who have never tested positive and missed a couple of tests, and are given an 18-month ban,” Shapovalov explained.

Fans weren’t buying any of Shapovalov’s justification and they soon called him out on social media.

Backpedalling much? — Heyjayjay (@heyjaydr) August 21, 2024

His comment really count nothing for me. Is only envy towards Sinner . — cassandra cassie (@cassand35837734) August 21, 2024

What are you talking about, Shapo? You are confusing different stories without knowing details. You are better than that, come on — gcam (@giocam10) August 21, 2024

With the ITIA not finding Sinner guilty, the former World No.10 will continue to receive flak for taking shots at the Italian. It’ll be worth noticing if the noise gets to Denis Shapovalov and if it hurts his performance during the upcoming US Open 2024.