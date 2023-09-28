“The New Nick Kyrgios of Tennis”: Ben Shelton Invites Flak With Simple Act at Laver Cup

Ben Shelton is a huge talking point in the tennis world. The rising American star participated in his first-ever Laver Cup tournament recently and has already invited some criticism for his style and behaviour. The 20-year-old decided to wear sunglasses for the final press conference after the tournament and that has irked many tennis fans. Shelton has been compared with tennis’ other ‘bad boy’, Nick Kyrgios.

Shelton enjoyed a breakthrough tournament at the US Open 2023 and reached the semi-final before losing to eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. The American is known for his vibrant personality ever since he became a household name with his US Open 2023 outing. But Shelton’s unconventional approach has invited scrutiny.

Ben Shelton trolled for wearing shades at a press conference

Team World won the Laver Cup 2023 after convincingly defeating Team Europe for the second year in a row. The headline of the post-tournament press conference was when Ben Shelton decided to answer questions with his sunglasses on. In a sport known for valuing tradition, Ben Shelton stirred the pot by wearing sunglasses during the press conference at the Laver Cup. This seemingly casual decision triggered a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Shelton was talking about his experience at the Laver Cup and how thrilled he was to help Team World win it. The American star admitted that the last few weeks have been a dream come true and he further added that he can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I really enjoyed this weekend. Being chosen for this team is a dream for me and to put on a performance for team World is something I never imagined. I really appreciate both the captains for putting their trust in me and being able to get the things done well is a great feeling.”

Shelton’s sunglasses drew a lot of attention online and tennis fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the same. Some people compared the American to Nick Kyrgios.

Despite the playful banter surrounding his sunglasses, Shelton’s performances on the court during the Laver Cup did not go unnoticed. He showcased his burgeoning talent, contributing valuable points to Team World.

Ben Shelton’s meteoric rise

Ben Shelton’s journey in the 2023 tennis season has been nothing short of spectacular and his remarkable ascent began with a standout performance at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), where he gained notoriety for his unique approach to the game. The US Open saw Shelton continue his upward trajectory as he continued to captured hearts and headlines with his fearless play and charismatic on-court demeanor, winning over fans and setting the stage for his future in the sport. Although, the American lost at the semi-final stage, his charismatic display helped him win fans all over the world.

The Laver Cup provided the perfect platform for Shelton to display his talent and vibrant personality on the world stage. While Ben Shelton’s unconventional antics may have ruffled some feathers, they have undoubtedly added an exciting dimension to the tennis world. His charisma, talent, and willingness to challenge the status quo make him a player worth watching.