Rafael Nadal Lands in Hot Waters Again After Old ‘Women in Fashion Industry’ Interview Goes Viral

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

A few days have passed since Rafael Nadal’s interview with La Sexta. Yet, the dust is still settling on the several revelations he made. One big talking point of the interview is name-dropping Serena Williams.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal went viral a long time ago after commenting about women getting paid more in the fashion industry in comparison to men. That was in response to a pointed question of ‘Equal Pay’ or ‘Gender Pay Gap’. He took a firm stand for equal pay between men and women this time.

In the most recent interview, Rafael Nadal said that women and men should get equal pay. In fact, he took it a step further and explained that if a woman generates more revenue than a man, then she should even get more pay. This is where Serena Williams got a mention. In other words, if Serena Williams drives more people to the stadium, then her payment should be more. If that’s more then so be it. That will be fair.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1757902501238784366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rafael Nadal also believes that he has always believed and supported that in sports. The Serena Williams net worth is $300 million, which includes approximately $95 million in tennis prize money. She is richer than her sister Venus Williams and also richer than Maria Sharapova.

Despite this noble point of view of Rafael Nadal, fans are quick to point out that he didn’t quite show his support the last time an interviewer posed him with a gender pay gap question.

“What is your opinion on women earning less than men in tennis and what do you think is this based on?” asked a reporter to Nadal. “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know what it is based on in soccer or golf or modeling. I do’t know. Why do women earn more than men in the fashion industry? Well, I don’t know. But then again, we don’t talk all day long about salary difference,” answered Rafael Nadal to the reporter.

Rafael Nadal was making the argument that different industries treat different people, based on their gender, differently in terms of salary. He had no idea why that was. A lot of tennis fans didn’t spare him much though for his comment and reminded him of it after his recent interview is going viral.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NoleLondon/status/1758058595373953110?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Radukinaa/status/1757905887421968664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aniballerz/status/1757911607261442141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JANE79591745/status/1758005525227421827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw