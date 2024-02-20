Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Moura Monteiro Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Rio Open 2024 Clash

The Rio Open 2024 is set to kick off with a blockbuster match in the first round. Carlos Alcaraz is the biggest draw of the event and fans are expected to flock in large numbers to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Moura Monteiro clash. The duo are tied 1-1 on head-to-head, which adds a bit of spice to the rivalry.

Advertisement

Alcaraz is yet to win a title since the Wimbledon win in July 2023. The Spaniard has had a slow start to the 2024 season. The 20-year-old lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and later suffered a shock loss against Nicolas Jarry in the semi-final of the Argentina Open. Now, the Spanish superstar will be keen to get his hands on a trophy, starting with his match against Monteiro.

Thiago Moura Monteiro is a 29-year-old Brazilian player. The World No.117 has had a tough start to the season as he failed to qualify for the Australian Open. However, now with the home crowd behind him, the Brazilian will be keen to impress at the Rio Open. The 29-year-old will look to claim the biggest win of his career in the Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Moura Monteiro match.

Advertisement

Although Monteiro will be backed by a vibrant home crowd, Alcaraz will start as the heavy favorite. The Spanish star will be keen to get things right and win his first trophy in 2024. The SportsRush predicts Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, Alcaraz has his odds set at 1.05, compared to Monterio at 7.50.

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Thiago Moura Monteiro will be played at 7 pm local time (5 pm ET) on Tuesday, 2oth February. The weather is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius with clear skies. Also, the match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States.