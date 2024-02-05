The New Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal Watch; Details, Price, Availability in USA and Europe

Luxury watchmakers Richard Mille recently launched the new Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal watch to further cement their fruitful association with the Spaniard. Even as he continues to struggle with injuries on the court, his market appeal continues to flourish.

Richard Mille’s collaboration with Nadal has rocketed the Swiss brand’s popularity to new heights. Their Baby Nadal range, which commemorates this landmark partnership, recently received a new addition. The luxury watchmakers released the ultra-lightweight watch, also called RM35-03 Baby Nadal, a few weeks ago.

The Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal watch boasts a distinct ‘Sport’ mode. It modifies the timepiece’s self-winding mechanism depending on how active the wearer’s lifestyle is. It also has a patented Butterfly Rotor for this purpose. This model, the fourth in the Baby Nadal series, was launched after three years of research and development.

It features a skeleton look made with strong Grade 5 titanium. The elegant watch has 55 hours of power reserve and operates at a frequency of 4 Hertz.

Understandably, purchasing the Richard Mille RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal watch is a pricy affair. According to various sources, all three variants were opened to the public for a retail price of $238,000. However, as with all rare luxury watches, the pre-owned rates have shot up. Such pieces of this Baby Nadal watch are available for well over half a million dollars on Chrono 24. It is similarly priced in Europe, with pre-owned pieces costing nothing less than €500,000 on Chrono 24.

Richard Mille has stores across the world in all major cities. All big American cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas have physical shops where patrons can walk in and look for the RM35-03 Baby Nadal. European fans also have many options, with stores in Milan, London, Paris, and Geneva. Exact details and addresses for these shops are available on the store locator on Richard Mille’s website.