Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer’s Long-Term Gear Sponsors Pay Tribute To Them With Special Videos

When it comes to tennis, the gear isn’t just a piece of equipment; it’s an extension of the player. Both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic know this all too well and have shared Instagram stories showcasing their sponsors paying tribute to their illustrious careers.

In a delightful coincidence, sponsors of Djokovic and Federer timed their special tributes to the tennis legends perfectly. 


Federer recently gave an interview to Wilson, reflecting on their long-standing partnership. He has been using the Wilson RF97, a racket specifically designed for his game, since its first edition. Federer spoke about the connection he felt with the brand saying,

“I guessed there was a connection with the brand when I entered the junior tournament.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic celebrated his Olympic gold by sharing a reel from Asics, featuring quick shots of his dynamic play. His racket, the Head PT 346.1, is custom-made with top-secret elements tailored to his precise specifications. This racket has been instrumental in his numerous victories, including his latest Olympic triumph.

Novak Djokovic has been with Asics as his shoe sponsor since 2022. Reflecting on this switch, he told Forbes,

“When I switched from my last sponsor to Asics shoes, I felt really like I was going to a sportscar from a commercial car. I felt lighter on my feet, I felt there was more flexibility. I could change direction quicker, and I could slide. Why change when you feel good?”

Both players have unique, specially designed rackets and shoes that cater to their styles of play, illustrating just how critical this equipment is to their success on the court. These tributes from their sponsors highlight the importance of their partnerships and the meticulous craftsmanship behind each piece, making every victory even more meaningful.

Both Djokovic and Federer are undoubtedly to be remembered as trailblazers in tennis, with their sponsors playing significant roles in their success. Highlighting how these relationships can enhance both the athlete’s performance and the brand’s reach.

