mobile app bar

“Change is Coming”: PTPA Head Ahmad Nassar Diligently Responds to World No.299 Karue Sell’s Plea

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Karue Sell questions ATP's pay structure

Image: Karue Sell/Instagram

Karue Sell recently went viral on social media for announcing his presence in the top 300 of the ATP rankings. However, in the same tweet, the American also revealed the hardships that the lower-ranked players went through.

He appealed to the Professional Tennis Players Association for a change in the system. His tweet gathered tens of thousands of views and ultimately drew a reaction from the executive director of the PTPA – Ahmad Nassar.

The new World No.299 agreed that the players ranked outside the top 50 shouldn’t be earning millions. But, according to Sell, the lower-ranked players were being “robbed across the board.”

Hence, he requested the PTPA to be the voice for players struggling with their finances. Bellow is Sell’s tweet:

In response, Nassar claimed that the “system” was rigged. He also explained how unionizing in tennis was going to be entirely different than other sporting leagues around the world.

As part of his job of overseeing the development of player’s service and advocacy programs, he promised Sell that “change is coming.” His tweet read:

Nassar’s response got different reactions from the social media users. One user chose to be optimistic about the change promised.

However, another user claimed that Nassar and the organization would simply make promises that they would not follow up.

Nassar has often listed the achievements of the PTPA since their conception merely a few years ago. He claimed that the organization was responsible for the ATP’s introduction of the Baseline pay structure in 2023.

Nassar will also aim to silence the doubters by using the PTPA to address the mental health complaints of players from both organizations – ATP and WTA.

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,200+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these